French voice actors resign from Apex Legends after being forced to train AI models

The entire French voice cast of Apex Legends has resigned in protest after being asked to sign a controversial new contract that would force them to give up all rights to their voices, potentially allowing EA and Respawn Entertainment to replicate their performances using AI. AI-generated performances pose a serious threat to voice actors' livelihoods. Now, with an entire cast walking away from Apex Legends, the issue has been thrust into the spotlight like never before.

French voice actors take a stand against AI use in Apex Legends

The controversy first came to light when Pascale Chemin, the French voice of Wraith, spoke out on Instagram, revealing that the cast had received a new contract ahead of their next recording session. According to Chemin, the updated agreement demanded that they surrender all rights to their voices, giving the publisher control over their performances with no clear limitations.

After six years of voicing Wraith, Chemin announced that she felt she had no choice but to step away from the role. The rest of the French voice cast also joined in, refusing to accept the contract’s terms.

The group issued a joint statement condemning the clause, stating they could not endorse AI-generated content replacing human performances. They also called on the recording studio, publisher, and developer to negotiate a fairer agreement before any further work on the game continued.

The rise of AI-generated content has been a sensitive topic in the gaming world. Companies like Activision and EA have faced backlash for incorporating AI into game development, particularly in areas like art, design, and now, voice acting. EA has even filed a patent for an AI system that could generate player voiceovers, raising fears that professional voice actors may soon find themselves out of work.

This issue isn’t just limited to Apex Legends. Reports indicate that similar contract clauses have been sent to voice actors across Europe, citing intellectual property laws that could allow studios to create AI-generated performances without the original actors’ involvement.

With the entire French voice cast walking away, Apex Legends now faces the difficult task of either renegotiating contracts or completely recasting the roles. EA and Respawn Entertainment have yet to respond publicly, but the backlash could force them to rethink their approach to AI-powered voice acting.

