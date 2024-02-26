How to play Rampart in Apex Legends Season 20

Rampart is a Controller class Legend in Apex Legends Season 20. She can construct Amped Covers, which provide players with cover against enemy fire and increase their damage output when shooting through the Amped glass. Despite being marketed as a defensive Legend, Rampart has quite a versatile kit, allowing players to make aggressive pushes and hole down safely when the situation demands.

This article will provide an in-depth glance at her entire kit and a detailed guide to mastering this Legend.

What are Rampart's abilities in Apex Legends Season 20?

Rampart's abilities in Apex Legends Season 20 feature a mix of defensive covers and a portable minigun, "Sheila." Below is a list of her entire kit:

Modded Loader (Passive Ability): Rampart has increased magazine capacity for all LMG weapons and a better heat capacity for weapons like the Rampage. She can reload and recharge LMGs faster than other Legends.

Rampart has increased magazine capacity for all LMG weapons and a better heat capacity for weapons like the Rampage. She can reload and recharge LMGs faster than other Legends. Amped Cover (Tactical Ability): She builds a half-wall that converts into a fully functional amped wall. It provides cover against enemy fire, and any bullets shot through the amped glass are damage-boosted by 20%. You can only shoot amped damage from the blue side of the glass. You get three charges of this ability, and at any given time, you can have five Amped Covers propped up in a game.

She builds a half-wall that converts into a fully functional amped wall. It provides cover against enemy fire, and any bullets shot through the amped glass are damage-boosted by 20%. You can only shoot amped damage from the blue side of the glass. You get three charges of this ability, and at any given time, you can have five Amped Covers propped up in a game. Mobile Minigun "Sheila" (Ultimate Ability): You get your hands on a portable minigun, "Sheila." It has a magazine size of 173 rounds, and after shooting the entire magazine, you can place it on the ground as a turret to reload it. This will allow you to start refreshing your ultimate ability again.

With Apex Legends Season 20, she also saw the addition of four unique perks, which include:

Level 2 Upgrades (Blue EVO)

Ultimate Upgrade: - 20% Ult cooldown

20% Ult cooldown Bandolier: Carry extra ammo per stack

Level 3 Upgrades (Purple EVO)

Running Hot: Improved Sheila handling and spinup time

Improved Sheila handling and spinup time Amped Reloads: Faster reloads with Sheila & Amped Cover

All her perks are equally useful and are entirely dependent on your playstyle. If you are more reliant on "Sheila" for your engagements, choose the first two perks from the Upgrade Tree. If not, you should pick "Ultimate Upgrade" and ''Amped Reloads"

How to use Rampart in Apex Legends Season 20

Using Rampart in Apex Legends Season 20 is pretty straightforward. Your priority will be to ensure you're making the best use of your Tactical Ability. To this end, you need to construct Amped Cover whenever you're engaging against enemies.

Whether you're aggressing onto a team or holding a defensive position, you should always focus on setting up Amped Walls for its defensive capabilities and the damage boost it provides. Rampart works best in short-medium range encounters. Use your Amped Cover to push enemy ground and close space whenever possible.

Her Ultimate Ability, "Sheila," can shred an entire squad in a matter of seconds. You can use this ability to lay down suppressive fire when enemies push you or hold down the fort to prevent enemy engagement. Either way, it works best as a defensive ability.

