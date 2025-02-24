Apex Legends Season 24 Comeback Pass: All items and how to get

Apex Legends Season 24 Comeback Pass was made available with the launch of the ongoing season. The pass features 40 levels that can only be accessed by those who haven’t played the game for more than two seasons. Respawn Entertainment has introduced a unique and engaging way to keep returning players hooked to the game.
This article explains how to get the Apex Legends Season 24 Comeback Pass and details its rewards.
All items in the Apex Legends Season 24 Comeback Pass
Unlike the regular Battle Pass, the Apex Legends Season 24 Comeback Pass features 40 levels. Here are all the items you can get by completing it:
Level 1-10
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Apex Pack – 1x
- Bloodhound Banner Frame Pack – 1x
- Crafting Metal – 50x
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Light Machine Gun Pack – 1x
- Here For the Team – Holospray
- Bloodhound Banner Pose Pack – 1x
- Crafting Metal – 50x
- Conduit
- Bloodhound Skin Pack – 1x
Level 11-20
- Assault Rifle Pack – 1x
- Crafting Metal – 50x
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Dubs – Weapon Charm
- Apex Pack – 1x
- Bangalore Banner Frame Pack – 1x
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Bangalore Banner Pose Pack – 1x
- Crafting Metal – 50x
- Bangalore Skin Pack – 1x
Level 21-30
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Wraith Banner Frame Pack – 1x
- Crafting Metal – 50x
- Wraith Banner Frame Pose – 1x
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Apex Pack – 1x
- Submachine Gun Pack – 1x
- Crafting Metal – 50x
- Ridin’ High – Holospray
- Wraith Skin Pack – 1x
Level 31-40
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Crafting Metal – 50x
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Shotgun Pack – 1x
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Nessie Floatie Weapon Charm
- Crafting Metal – 50x
- 10 Battle Pass Stars
- Legends Tokens – 12,000
- Legendary Apex Pack – 1x
How to get the Apex Legends Season 24 Comeback Pass and level it up
Players who haven't played Apex Legends for more than two seasons will be able to access this newly implemented Comeback Pass. Similar to the process of leveling up the regular Battle Pass, you must complete various Comeback Challenges to earn tokens. After getting a total of 10 tokens, your level will be upgraded once.
There are seven sets of challenges that you can complete and level the pass up. However, six sets will be locked — they can be unlocked after you complete seven challenges from the previous set. For example, if you want to unlock the Recon Class challenges, you must finish seven challenges from the Basic Combat set.
