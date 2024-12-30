5 best Legends to counter Conduit in Apex Legends

Conduit in Apex Legends brings a lot of combat backup to the table and can have a massive impact during team fights. Her ability kit is focused on providing temporary shields and creating temporary damage-dealing blockades on the map. While the legend is not difficult to counter, her abilities make it difficult to eliminate her quickly. Moreover, her passive ability grants her a movement boost that activates when separated from her allies.

This article will highlight the best legends to counter Conduit in Apex Legends Season 24.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal update that went live on February 11, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

Which are the best characters to counter Conduit in Apex Legends?

1) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault legend with an ability kit that is tailored for poking opponents. Conduit’s tactical ability has a long cooldown so you can use Fuse’s tactical to chip away a chunk of the enemy’s shields quite frequently. This would generally cause the opponents to use up Conduit’s ability before the fight even begins, providing you with an upper hand in the team fight.

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate ability can deal ticking damage and quickly crack enemy shields. You can deploy this ability near your location or trap the opponents to hinder their strategy. Once trapped, you can choose to take a direct fight, flank them, or continue to poke them and force them to retreat.

2) Wattson

Wattson is a Controller legend in EA’s battle royale. Her tactical ability can be used to create a perimeter in open areas and defend buildings. Wattson’s ultimate ability can be used to destroy any incoming projectiles like grenades and missiles. This can also zap Conduit’s ultimate if the enemy team chooses to deploy it near the Pylon. This is an effective way to prevent your opponents from giving up control of the space.

Wattson in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Wattson’s fences also make it difficult for players to push. It slows down their momentum and provides your team with enough time to prepare for a team fight. You can take this opportunity to launch a counterattack or choose to retreat and anchor a different location.

3) Rampart

Rampart is another Controller character in Apex Legends. You can take advantage of her ultimate ability and simply shoot down Conduit teams. Rampart can utilize a massive machine gun that can dish out a lot of damage because of its high fire rate. This can be used during team fights to decimate opponents since you can knock them faster than Conduit can provide them temporary shields.

Rampart in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Rampart’s tactical ability is also useful since it has a damage amplification effect. You can place them for your allies to use as well. This makes it easier to take down the enemy team even if they recharge their shield cores twice during the fight.

4) Ballistic

Ballistic is an Assault legend who received a bunch of buffs in Season 24. The character also enjoys a list of different class-specific perks. His tactical ability can temporarily affect enemies with the "overheat" debuff. Once overheated, the opponents cannot shoot their weapons for a short duration, providing your team with an opportunity to push.

Ballistic in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Ballistic's ultimate can help you shred through any temporary shields that Conduit can provide. This is because of the increased movement speed and reload speed gained with this ultimate. With this aggressive burst, you can deplete the enemy's health and shields faster than they can regenerate.

5) Bangalore

Bangalore has not received any significant buffs in the new season apart from the ones added for the whole Assault class. The most useful tool from them is the Battle Surge which highlights enemies for the whole team upon having their shields cracked. This is great for tracking the whereabouts of weakened opponents to launch attacks.

Bangalore in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Bangalore can make use of her tactical smokes to block the line of sight while cracking enemy shields to make the battle one-sided. Since the removal of Digital Threat optics, Bangalore fell off from the meta compositions and this is a new trick you can use to score eliminations while taking the least amount of damage. This is an easy way to take close-combat fights against Conduit teams.

