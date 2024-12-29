5 best Legends to counter Rampart in Apex Legends

Rampart is a capable Controller in Apex Legends who has one of the best offensive ultimates. Her tactical ability can be used to deploy temporary cover that amplifies outgoing damage and mitigates a small amount of incoming damage. Her ultimate is a machine gun that can shoot continuously and has a very high fire rate.

Both abilities combined make Rampart a formidable opponent, who can easily gain the upper hand if not countered effectively. This article will highlight the best characters that you can use to counter Rampart in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

What are the best characters to counter Rampart in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of characters you can use to effectively counter Rampart in Apex Legends:

1) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is an Assault character who has an oppressive set of abilities. Her tactical ability can be used to poke opponents hiding behind cover, making it perfect to inflict damage on Rampart teams. It can also destroy walls and make it easier to shoot the enemy team, be it in open areas or inside buildings.

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s ultimate is also a great tool that can disorient opponents. You can use it to stun your enemies and initiate attacks on their location. This can catch them off-guard and help you score a few easy kills. The stun also makes it difficult for Rampart to use her ultimate ability as it requires accurate aiming to deal damage.

2) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault character that can inflict ticking damage on enemy teams. His tactical ability, Knuckle Clusters, can stick to almost all surfaces (including the character models of enemies) following which the grenades explode dealing damage. This can be used to destroy Rampart’s walls with ease. Since this ability's cooldown is quite low, you can spam it and farm a lot of damage while forcing the enemy team to use up their healing resources.

Fuse in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate ability can be used to trap Rampart teams within their buildings or areas. Since most Rampart players tend to anchor down in closed spaces, you can use the ultimate to restrict their ability to move around and reposition. This tactic is most useful when the zone moves and your opponents need to get to the safe zone.

3) Newcastle

Newcastle is a meta Support legend in Season 23 of Apex Legends. His ability kit revolves around creating shields that can block incoming damage. You can use his tactical ability to quickly cover yourself against Rampart’s attacks and reset for another gunfight. However, it is quite difficult to do so without permanent cover. This is where you can make use of his ultimate.

Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Newcastle’s ultimate helps players launch to a target location and deploy a series of shields that are difficult to break. This can be used to take control of the high ground, catching enemies off-guard. Once you take control of areas like building roofs, you can poke at Rampart teams with ease since her walls do not have any overhead cover.

4) Valkyrie

Valkyrie is a Recon category legend and has a tactical ability that can damage structures and break Rampart’s walls. This can also be used to damage enemies behind cover since the ability launches a barrage of small missiles at the target location. Although the recharge time is a bit long, you can spam it if your team has good positioning inside the zone.

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Valkyrie can also take advantage of her ultimate ability to initiate team fights and take control of nearby high-ground areas. You can then throw grenades and open fire on the Rampart teams to force them out of their positions.

5) Horizon

Horizon is an agile Skirmisher legend in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability is perfect for initiating gunfights for height control. It can also be used to cross over map structures like rocks and launch attacks on unsuspecting enemy teams. The entire team can take advantage of this ability and rush the opponent’s location while deploying the ultimate ability from above to trap them.

Horizon in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Horizon’s ultimate can be used to temporarily restrict enemy movement, making them easy targets. You can use such a tactic to quickly climb over Rampart’s cover and fight them to contest for map control. Since Rampart’s walls can only block damage from one direction, you can create an advantage for your team by attacking them from above.

