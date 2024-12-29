5 best Legends to counter Crypto in Apex Legends

Crypto is a Recon legend in Apex Legends who can utilize a drone to remotely detect enemies in a limited range. Although he received a strong buff in previous seasons that turns him invisible while operating the drone, his ability kit fails to provide consistent performance. This became more prominent after the Season 24 update which increased the dominance of the Assault class.

Crypto in Apex Legends is one of the characters which is played slower. The most recent seasonal patch has made it difficult for this as almost all players prefer picking up Assault legends and taking gunfights. Since Crypto cannot move while operating the drone, it becomes disadvantageous to take team fights. This inability to move freely is a weakness that can be used against enemy teams.

This article will highlight the most effective characters you can pick to counter Crypto in Apex Legends.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal patch that went live on February 24, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

What are the best characters to counter Crypto in Apex Legends?

Here is a quick overview of some of the most effective characters that you can pick to counter Crypto in Apex Legends:

1) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is a Recon class character in Apex Legends. The tactical ability can be used to scan a limited area toward the direction you are facing. It is very effective in finding players who hide inside hard-to-see corners as the scan can go through solid surfaces and map terrain. Crypto’s invisibility would be rendered useless in such a scenario and you can score a quick elimination with this method.

Bloodhound in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Bloodhound’s ultimate increases movement speed and highlights enemies while removing color from the surrounding environment. This makes it easier to chase down Crypto when he is trying to regroup with the enemy team. This can also be used as bait to find the other members and initiate a team fight in a 3v2 situation once Crypto is eliminated.

2) Seer

Seer is another Recon legend who can passively scan a small area around the player model. The scan provides accurate information about campers and is crucial when clearing angles or corners. Seer can also use the tactical ability to momentarily stun and silence Crypto players, forcing them to move out and break invisibility.

Seer in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Seer’s ultimate ability can be used to detect any nearby enemies in a spherical area. It is best to place this ability in a corner since it can be shot and destroyed. Once this ultimate activates, it will force the opponents to either take the fight or retreat to a safer position. You can take advantage of this situation to place your team in an advantageous spot on the map and potentially score a squad wipe.

3) Valkyrie

Valkyrie was recently moved to the Recon class from Skirmisher in Apex Legends. This enables you to make use of the Threat Vision feature that is exclusive to the Recon category characters. Valkyrie’s tactical ability is good for poking enemies from a distance. However, her ultimate is the star of the show as it can detect enemies inside a range while skydiving. This detection can be used to scan for Crypto players around the area and target them if they are far from their team.

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Valkyrie’s level 3 shield core perk allows you to scan opponents through the map terrain, making it difficult for Crypto to take advantage of his invisibility perk. You can choose to use the ultimate solo or with your team and go about hunting such campers and rake in kill points.

4) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault legend in EA’s battle royale. His tactical ability — Knuckle Cluster — can stick to surfaces and enemies alike, inflicting ticking damage. If you suspect a Crypto is hiding in one of the corners, you can launch this tactical ability to damage them to break their invisibility. Since Fuse gets two tactical charges and has a low recharge time, you can spam them around your team’s location.

Fuse in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate ability is another tool that can provide temporary detection. Anyone present inside or near the flames is highlighted, making them easy targets. This is also a great way to isolate Crypto players from their team and limit their ability to move around freely.

5) Ash

Ash is currently the meta pick in Season 24 alongside Ballistic. Her ability kit received some tweaks which made her skills more reliable. The tactical ability can be used to trap enemies and limit their ability to move freely. However, this is temporary so you would need to take action quickly. This is where Ash's new Dash ability comes into play as you can use it to close the distance between yourself and the trapped enemy.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash has a great repositioning ability as her ultimate. Her ultimate also received a buff which increased the teleport distance. This is a great tool that can be used to initiate team fights or retreat from disadvantageous situations. Moreover, Ash can also choose to upgrade her ultimate and carry two charges for teleporting with the Level 3 EVO upgrade.

