5 best Legends to duo with Catalyst in Apex Legends Season 22

Catalyst in Apex Legends is one of the strongest Controllers coming after Wattson. Debuted in Season 15, players can unlock her in this tile by spending a total of 12,000 Legend Tokens. Moreover, if you don’t have Legend Tokens, Apex Coins can be used to unlock this character.

Since it’s common knowledge for most players to play as a trio or most importantly duo, you may want two units with excellent collaborative abilities. This article details five characters you can pair with Catalyst in Season 22 of Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

5 characters who should be paired with Catalyst in Apex Legends

1) Wattson

Wattson in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

One of the best characters to pair with Catalyst in Apex Legends is Wattson. This fellow Controller has great synchronicity with Catalyst, regardless of the map she's deployed in.

When Catalyst uses her Ultimate to build a wall, Wallson can put fences alongside the wall to stun any enemies who try to go through it. When the enemies go through the wall, their vision gets partially blocked, and to top it off, they get stunned, which allows both characters to secure some easy kills.

2) Bangalore

Bangalore in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Another character you should pair with Catalyst in Apex Legends is Bangalore. This Assault class Legend can be extremely helpful when teamed up with her.

Both of Bangalore’s abilities, especially her Ultimate, can be useful to Catalyst when she's defending a constructed space and the adversaries are pushing her. Bangalore can use her Ultimate and forcefully stop their advancement. When Catalyst uses her wall, Bangalore can smoke off either side. Since the smoke’s radius is quite huge, it can be a nice obstacle for enemies as their vision will be jammed by ferrofluid.

3) Crypto

Crypto in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Crypto is also an excellent choice if you pair him with Catalyst in Apex Legends. With the buff he received in Season 22, he is now considered one of the best Recon Legends.

When paired, Crypto can easily unleash Catalyst’s hidden potential. But to do that, the former needs her Ultimate’s ferrofluid wall. When the wall is active, players can use Crypto’s Drone to scan any enemies on the opposite side of the wall and shoot them down through it.

Since Crypto can turn invisible when controlling his Drone, Catalyst doesn’t have to worry about his safety.

4) Alter

Alter in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

While most Skirmishers are decent picks for Catalyst in Apex Legends, Alter truly shines in this pairup. When these two characters are in a team, they must play a little slower than the others.

When defending a spot or building as Catalyst, Alter can use her Tactical to launch a counterattack. The former’s ability to block off doors renders enemies helpless. This is when Alter hits from the least expected spot and secures a knockdown or two. Now, Catalyst can open the door and secure another knockdown, potentially a full squad wipe when they are busy dealing with Alter.

5) Newcastle

Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you're looking for a Support character to pair with Catalyst in Apex Legends, Newcastle is an ideal duo option.

His ability to fortify an open space or block off any openings with his Ultimate allows his allies, especially Catalyst to get to cover and heal safely. If she gets knocked down, the former can easily revive her while dragging her to a safe place.

