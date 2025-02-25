Apex Legends Rise Ego Milestone event leaked: Everything we know so far

Recent leaks suggest that Apex Legends is gearing up for a new event titled "Rise Ego," which is reportedly slated to commence on March 25, 2025. Prominent leaker @HYPERMYSTx shared details about how this Milestone Event will introduce a range of exclusive cosmetics and a new heirloom. Milestone Events in Apex Legends differ from Collection Events in how you must obtain event-specific packs to unlock rewards progressively.

Ad

This means that the more packs you open, the closer you get to unlocking the grand reward. Here’s everything we know so far.

Note: This article is based on a leak. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leak hints at various new items in Apex Legends' new Milestone event

According to the leak, one of the biggest highlights of the Rise Ego event will be the introduction of Newcastle’s heirloom, making him the latest Legend to receive one. While the exact design of the heirloom has yet to be officially confirmed, leaks suggest it will come with three different recolors, giving players the option to customize its appearance.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This would be a unique addition, as heirloom recolors have not been a common feature in past events. If this ends up being true, it would add a new layer of customization to heirlooms, giving you more ways to personalize your in-game looks.

It wouldn’t be an Apex event without some fresh skins, and Rise Ego is reportedly bringing a handful of Legendary-tier cosmetics. According to the leak, Bangalore, Bloodhound, and Catalyst will each be getting new Legendary skins. As always, these skins will likely be available through event packs, direct purchases, or crafting materials.

Ad

Read more: How to get Mythic armor in Apex Legends Season 24

Unlike traditional Collection Events, which allow you to unlock cosmetics through direct purchases or crafting, Rise Ego will be a Milestone Event. This means rewards will be unlocked based on the number of event packs you open, rather than what you buy directly.

Here’s how it usually works:

Each Rise Ego pack will contain a random item from the event.

As you open more packs, you hit milestones that grant additional rewards.

Once you reach a set number of packs, which is most likely 20, you’ll automatically unlock Newcastle’s heirloom.

Ad

On the plus side, this removes the randomness that comes with unlocking heirlooms in Collection Events. However, it also means you will likely need to spend a good amount of Apex Coins to get everything you want.

Based on past events, reaching the 20-pack milestone could cost you upwards of $160 in Apex Coins, a price tag that many feel is expensive. With the event rumored to drop on March 25, you won’t have to wait long for official confirmation. In the meantime, if you’ve got your eyes on Newcastle’s heirloom or the new skins, start saving those Apex Coins now.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Legends to duo with Conduit in Apex Legends Season 24

For more articles on Apex legends, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.