Delta Force Season 2 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

Delta Force Season 2: Starfall is offering weekend Twitch Drops, allowing players to earn exclusive freebies. Starting on 25 January at 00:00 UTC, you can receive one of five advanced collectibles or the Tekniq Alloy by participating in this event. To claim rewards, you will need to watch a Delta Force-affiliated Twitch livestream for a specified period. This is a part of the Starfall launch and will only be available for a limited time.

This article will guide you on how to grab all rewards from the Delta Force Twitch Drops.

Delta Force Season 2 weekend Twitch Drops: All rewards

This is the first Twitch Drop announcement following the release of Season 2 Starfall and is based on the opening weekend lucky supply pack. Players can either earn the Tekniq Alloy (in-game currency) or one of five advanced collectibles by watching streams in the Delta Force section on Twitch. Here is what you can get from the Advanced Collectable:

Trending

A still of freebies to get from the Weekend Lucky Supply Pack (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Implantable Defibrillator

Spinosaurus Claw Fossil

“ Diplomat ”

” Round Sky & Square Earth

Ultraviolet Lamp

These collectibles are some of the rare items in the game and can be sold to earn Tekniq Alloy. With this in-game currency, players can purchase cosmetic items in the game as well.

Read more: Best QCQ171 builds in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall

How to get all Delta Force weekend Twitch Drops rewards?

To earn all the rewards, you must watch live streams on Twitch from the Delta Force section. After watching for a certain period, you will receive a Twitch Drop as a reward. Follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Also read: How to access the Firing Range in Delta Force

Step 1: Log in to Level Infinite of Delta Force and link your Twitch account.

Log in to Level Infinite of Delta Force and link your Twitch account. Step 2: Visit the Twitch Drops inventory and claim the weekend lucky supply pack.

Visit the Twitch Drops inventory and claim the weekend lucky supply pack. Step 3: Search for your UID and enter the code on the Delta Force Twitch Drops event page.

Search for your UID and enter the code on the Delta Force Twitch Drops event page. Step 4: Open the game and unlock the supply pack to get a reward.

Check out the links below for more Delta Force articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.