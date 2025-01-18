With the advent of Season 2 Starfall, support mains eager to try out the newest SMG can take a look at the best QCQ171 builds in Delta Force. Even though this new weapon belongs to the SMG category, not all classes who have access to these can utilize the QCQ171 in a match. Toxik and Stinger are the only ones who can wield this weapon on the battlefield.

The newest SMG in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall can be unlocked via an Arms Race-QCQ171 challenge event that requires players to complete four different tasks to obtain the weapon for free. It boasts 26 Damage, 47 Control, 55 Handling, 46 Stability, and 58 Accuracy at a base level.

In this article, we will cover the best QCQ171 builds in Delta Force for both offensive and defensive playstyles that will allow gamers to take the battlefield by storm.

Trending

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's own opinions.

Also read: How to level up guns easily in Delta Force

Best QCQ171 builds in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall

One of the best offensive QCQ171 builds in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Offensive loadout (fast ADS, CQB)

This loadout focuses on very low ADS times so that players who like to run and gun can utilize the high fire rate and quick scope potential to shred enemies in close-quarter battles. The attachments for one of the best offensive QCQ171 builds in Delta Force are mentioned below:

Optic : Multi-Purpose Tactical Riser

: Multi-Purpose Tactical Riser Riser Optic : OSIGHT Red Dot

: OSIGHT Red Dot Tactical Device : DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo

: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo Bolt : QCQ171 Newtype Rapid Bolt

: QCQ171 Newtype Rapid Bolt Barrel : QCQ171 Newtype Hare Short Barrel Combo

: QCQ171 Newtype Hare Short Barrel Combo Right Rail : Ranger Handguard Panel

: Ranger Handguard Panel Left Rail : Ranger Handguard Panel

: Ranger Handguard Panel Muzzle : Bastion Horizontal Compensator

: Bastion Horizontal Compensator Mag : Newtype 45-round Extended Mag

: Newtype 45-round Extended Mag Mag Mount : Hornet SMG Mag Assist (Black)

: Hornet SMG Mag Assist (Black) Rear Grip : Newtype Vanguard Light Grip

: Newtype Vanguard Light Grip Stock: Lightning Rail Stock

The loadout code for this QCQ171 build (fast ADS, CQB) is:

QCQ171 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F2V8DG09B793ILS11ON5

Copy this entire code and import it into the loadout section of the gun after maxing out the weapon at level 73. This will allow you to equip one of the best QCQ171 builds in Delta Force for offense.

Also read: How to access the Firing Range in Delta Force

One of the best defensive QCQ171 builds in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Defensive loadout (slow ADS, ranged)

This loadout focuses on low recoil so that players who like to hold defensive angles can utilize the slightly lesser fire rate and stable gun feedback to shred enemies in medium to long ranges. The attachments for another one of the best QCQ171 builds in Delta Force are mentioned below:

Optic : Multi-Purpose Tactical Riser

: Multi-Purpose Tactical Riser Riser Optic : OSIGHT Red Dot

: OSIGHT Red Dot Tactical Device : DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo

: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo Bolt : QCQ171 Newtype Stable Bolt

: QCQ171 Newtype Stable Bolt Barrel : QCQ171 Newtype Red Tassel Tactical Long Barrel

: QCQ171 Newtype Red Tassel Tactical Long Barrel Upper Patch : Python Handguard Panel

: Python Handguard Panel Left Patch : Python Handguard Panel

: Python Handguard Panel Right Patch : Python Handguard Panel

: Python Handguard Panel Muzzle : Bastion Horizontal Compensator

: Bastion Horizontal Compensator Foregrip : X25U Angled Combat Grip

: X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag : Newtype 45-round Extended Mag

: Newtype 45-round Extended Mag Mag Mount : Hornet SMG Mag Assist (Black)

: Hornet SMG Mag Assist (Black) Rear Grip : Newtype Sword Heavy Grip

: Newtype Sword Heavy Grip Stock: Shadow Rail Stock

The loadout code for this QCQ171 build (slow ADS, ranged) is:

QCQ171 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F2V8KC09B793ILS11ON5

Copy this entire code and import it into the loadout section of the gun after maxing out the weapon at level 73. This will allow you to equip one of the best defensive QCQ171 builds in Delta Force.

Also read: Best G3 build in Delta Force

How do these attachments affect the QCQ171?

The list given below evaluates how the specific attachments for the two builds above affect the newest SMG in Delta Force:

Stats for two of the best QCQ171 builds in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Offensive loadout (fast ADS, CQB)

The QCQ171 Newtype Rapid Bolt provides a boost to the fire rate of the gun, which allows players to quickly take down targets in close ranges even without having to aim down sights.

provides a boost to the fire rate of the gun, which allows players to quickly take down targets in close ranges even without having to aim down sights. The QCQ171 Newtype Hare Short Barrel Combo provides a decent amount of control, handling, and accuracy at the cost of stability, which enables players to excel in CQB

provides a decent amount of control, handling, and accuracy at the cost of stability, which enables players to excel in CQB The Bastion Horizontal Compensator decreases the high horizontal recoil of the gun so it doesn't become a nuisance while taking gunfights.

decreases the high horizontal recoil of the gun so it doesn't become a nuisance while taking gunfights. The Newtype Vanguard Light Grip provides a lot of handling and a decent amount of control so that players can quickly aim down sights in high-adrenaline run-and-gun scenarios.

provides a lot of handling and a decent amount of control so that players can quickly aim down sights in high-adrenaline run-and-gun scenarios. The Lightning Rail Stock provides the highest amount of handling with a good ADS movement speed buff that enables players to be fast on their feet with or without having to aim down sights.

Defensive loadout (slow ADS, ranged)

The QCQ171 Newtype Stable Bolt has plenty of buffs like higher Effective Range, Firing stability, Camera Stability, and overall weapon Stability at the cost of a slight fire rate nerf. This allows players to be lethal at medium to longer ranges.

plenty of buffs like higher Effective Range, Firing stability, Camera Stability, and overall weapon Stability at the cost of a slight fire rate nerf. This allows players to be lethal at medium to longer ranges. The QCQ171 Newtype Red Tassel Tactical Long Barrel provides a very high Range and Muzzle Velocity boost along with control and stability. This enables players to shoot down targets at range with minimum recoil.

provides a very high Range and Muzzle Velocity boost along with control and stability. This enables players to shoot down targets at range with minimum recoil. The Bastion Horizontal Compensator decreases the high horizontal recoil of the gun so that recoil isn't a nuisance when players are taking gunfights.

decreases the high horizontal recoil of the gun so that recoil isn't a nuisance when players are taking gunfights. The Newtype Sword Heavy Grip offers high control and stability to the weapon at the cost of handling, which ensures that the gun has the least amount of recoil while sacrificing ADS time.

offers high control and stability to the weapon at the cost of handling, which ensures that the gun has the least amount of recoil while sacrificing ADS time. The Shadow Rail Stock provides a good deal of control and handling buffs at the cost of stability, in order to balance out QCQ171's overall control.

For more information on Delta Force Season 2 Starfall, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.