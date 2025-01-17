The best G3 build in Delta Force can be extremely lethal in medium-range fights. It is a Battle Rifle that shoots slowly but deals high damage. However, veteran fans of the title would be disappointed knowing that the gun has lost its charm over time and doesn't perform as it used to back during the alpha test. One of the major problems with the G3 is the high vertical recoil, which can make using the weapon quite a bit challenging at mid and long ranges.

Fortunately, most of its issues can be mitigated by using the right attachments and calibrations. Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best G3 build in Delta Force, to help you win more gunfights and dominate your matches with relative ease.

Best Delta Force G3 build

To set up the best Delta Force G3 build, you must equip all the attachments that are listed below:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Left Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Rail: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser Light Combo

DBAL-X2 Purple Laser Light Combo Barrel: G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo

G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag Mount: Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist

Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist Mag: G3 30-Round Mag

G3 30-Round Mag Rear Grip: PSG-1 Rear Grip

PSG-1 Rear Grip Stock: 416 Light Stock

Setting up the best Delta Force G3 build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments help reduce the gun's recoil to a great extent. The difference is quite striking, and you'll immediately notice the improvements on the best G3 build over the default loadout once you head into the Firing Range.

But that's not all. Apart from lowering recoil, all these attachments also help boost the damage range and the muzzle velocity, enabling you to easily take on fights at medium ranges.

How do these attachments affect the G3?

If you want to know how these attachments impact the best G3 build, make sure to read below:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a clean and precise optic attachment that can be used for mid- and close-range engagements. That said, optics are preferential and you can pick any optical sight of your choice. But it's not recommended to go over 2x magnification levels, as they can negatively impact your ability to engage in short-to-mid-range combat.

is a clean and precise optic attachment that can be used for mid- and close-range engagements. That said, optics are preferential and you can pick any optical sight of your choice. But it's not recommended to go over 2x magnification levels, as they can negatively impact your ability to engage in short-to-mid-range combat. The DD Python Handguard helps boost the handling stats of the weapon. Although it's not very impactful, we recommend using it because the other attachments we included in this build for reducing recoil can negatively affect the handling stats. By equipping two DD Python Handguards, we're essentially countering these effects.

helps boost the handling stats of the weapon. Although it's not very impactful, we recommend using it because the other attachments we included in this build for reducing recoil can negatively affect the handling stats. By equipping two DD Python Handguards, we're essentially countering these effects. The DBAL-X2 Purple Laser Light Combo, when activated, drastically improves the gun's handling stats. It also makes the firearm much more accurate when fired from the hip. On top of that, it also enables a tactical stance, which can be a game-changer for CQC.

when activated, drastically improves the gun's handling stats. It also makes the firearm much more accurate when fired from the hip. On top of that, it also enables a tactical stance, which can be a game-changer for CQC. The G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo significantly improves the damage range and bullet velocity, making the rifle easier to use in mid-range combat. Along with that, it also helps with reducing recoil and improving the firing stability.

significantly improves the damage range and bullet velocity, making the rifle easier to use in mid-range combat. Along with that, it also helps with reducing recoil and improving the firing stability. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator , as the name would suggest, helps lower the vertical recoil of the weapon, making it a lot more accurate for mid-range engagements.

, as the name would suggest, helps lower the vertical recoil of the weapon, making it a lot more accurate for mid-range engagements. The X25U Angled Combat Grip reduces both the horizontal and vertical recoil, lowering the gun's overall recoil. It also helps in improving close-range accuracy.

reduces both the horizontal and vertical recoil, lowering the gun's overall recoil. It also helps in improving close-range accuracy. The Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist gives a tiny boost to the handling stats. This is done to counter the negative effects of the other attachments.

gives a tiny boost to the handling stats. This is done to counter the negative effects of the other attachments. The G3 30-Round Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 20 to 30. You can also use the Drum Mag for 50 total bullets per magazine, but it significantly reduces handling stats and isn't recommended.

increases the bullet count per magazine from 20 to 30. You can also use the Drum Mag for 50 total bullets per magazine, but it significantly reduces handling stats and isn't recommended. The PSG-1 Rear Grip helps with recoil control and improving firing stability. This will come in handy when you engage in long-range fights.

helps with recoil control and improving firing stability. This will come in handy when you engage in long-range fights. Finally, the 416 Light Stock not only helps reduce recoil but also gives a decent boost to the handling stats of the weapon.

Best G3 build calibration settings in Delta Force

Once you're done setting up the best G3 build in Delta Force, it's time to calibrate these attachments for the best possible results. Here's what we recommend:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Placement +2 Slot, Thickness -20.00 mm

Placement +2 Slot, Thickness -20.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +3 Slot

Exploring the best G3 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these calibrations further enhance the weapon. For instance, the Barrel tweaks help improve muzzle velocity and firing stability. The Foregrip calibrations help increase the ADS movement speed and lower the recoil. As for the Rear Grip, the calibrations help improve the firing stability and also lower recoil. Likewise, the Stock tweaks also help with increasing the firing stability and reducing the gun's recoil.

It's highly recommended that you calibrate your attachments if you want them to perform as best as they can. You can tweak the calibrations based on your preference, but it's advised to start with these first and then make changes to the best G3 build as required.

That covers everything you need to know about setting up the best G3 build in the game. Do note that this loadout is curated to be used in medium-range fights. It won't perform that well in close- or long-range fights.

Hence, the result of any engagements using the best G3 build will depend on your position on the map

