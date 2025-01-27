Apex Legends community discusses potential solutions to make Mythic skins "worth the cost"

Mythic skins in Apex Legends are exclusive cosmetic items for specific Legends, often available during collection events and later in the shop using Heirloom shards. However, it is surprising that despite the time and money required to fully unlock these skins, players don’t have the option to pick their preferred color scheme.

A user named RoadtoVR_Ben recently took to the r/apexlegends subreddit to discuss the possibilities. They shared an image displaying Alter’s Prestige skin in eight different color options to show just how easy it was to provide alternatives.

User Vladplaya agreed with the post and commented that this feature was suggested multiple times, but the developers decided not to implement it. They further went on to add that it would make the "cost and rarity" worth the effort and said:

“This has been suggested multiple times throughout the years already, but at least for the mythic skins, they could have given players the option to pick their own color scheme. That actually would make them worth the cost and rarity.”

Another user, NateGlackoGeeG, also said that a few color options for Prestige skins should be provided and commented:

“Tho I do like the current color a lot, changing the color between a few options should be a regular thing for prestige skins.”

It was the sheer lack of variation that was everyone’s issue with the current situation of Mythic skins in the game. User, CyclonePopsicle, pointed out that the current designs were not up to the mark and that it was really surprising that the game could not opt for better designs, especially at their substantially high cost.

However, some users still thought that the original design choices were worth it. A user named linzers said it was rude to the actual artist to be changing colors for their design and that the original was far better than what was showcased in the post. They replied:

“Well thats extremely rude to the artist. Also all of these are ugly af. The original colours are fine.”

Finally, user juanjose83 commented on the matter, saying that it did not matter if the recolors looked good or not. They went on to add that since players were paying more than US$100 for a virtual skin, they should at least get the option to pick their own preferred color.

How to make Mythic skins more valuable in Apex Legends

To make Mythic skins more valuable, the developers need to listen to the community and add more variations. It is important to understand that choices will vary amongst players, and giving alternate options is a way to provide players with their preferred skin instead of having to stick to something that they might not necessarily like.

Furthermore, considering the amount of money a player has to spend just to unlock a Mythic skin in Apex Legends, the least the developers can do is add different color schemes.

