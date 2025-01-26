New Apex Legends weapon bug might potentially be game-breaking

A recent post on Reddit from user u/n-vestor displayed a brand-new Apex Legends weapon bug that might be game-breaking. As shown by the player, this new bug seems to place a player's weapon into their inventory slot, which is not a feature the game offers. While this takes place, a player's weapon slot gets emptied, and we believe that is a cause for concern due to the potential points of exploit it paves in the game.

This article provides a detailed brief on the brand-new weapon bug in the title. Read on to learn more.

What is the Apex Legends weapon bug?

As stated, the brand-new weapon bug in Apex Legends Season 23 allows players to holster their weapons in their inventory. This has never been possible in the game in the past five years, and it is a genuine cause for concern due to the potential exploits it might lead to.

This bug was first spotted by u/n-vestor, where the player states that it occurred while quickly looting a death box, and swapping weapons from the pile. The player stated that:

"I managed to swap weapons and it went into an inventory slot"

Once in the player's inventory, one of the weapon slots becomes free for them to equip a new gun. This poses a major threat as it would allow players to carry up to three guns in the game.

The reoccurrence of this bug could be quite threatening to the competitive integrity of the title. It could possibly feature an unlawful way for players to get their hands on a third weapon in-game, which is not an official game mechanic designed by the developers.

As of now, only a singular report of this bug in the game has been made. We believe that the developers should quickly notice this issue and provide a fix to prevent players from exploiting the game through illicit means.

