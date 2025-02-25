5 best Legends to duo with Vantage in Apex Legends

If you are fond of using snipers, Vantage in Apex Legends is the Legend for you. She is equipped with a sniper rifle that has a unique damage modifier, allowing you to easily secure knockdowns. Since this battle royale title is team-oriented, you’ll need a duo to fully utilize this Recon Legend’s full potential.

Ad

This article lists five Legends that can be paired with Vantage in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Five Legends that can be paired with Vantage in Apex Legends

1) Ash

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

One of the best Legends you can pair with Vantage in Apex Legends is Ash. Ash has become overpowered ever since she got buffed and received a dash. This also boosted her pick rate in various game modes, especially in Ranked Leagues.

Ad

Trending

Vantage can keep enemies occupied from a distance, allowing Ash to easily sneak up on them and take them down. Moreover, Ash's ultimate creates a one-way portal that Vantage can use to escape if she is ever caught in a rocky situation. Since both characters are quite agile, they can easily utilize each other’s abilities to their maximum potential.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards

Ad

2) Lifeline

Lifeline in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Lifeline is a great Legend to duo with Vantage in Apex Legends. The Support Class Legend can easily ensure the sniper's safety and provide healing when she needs it. Since Lifeline’s Healing Drone now follows a single character, she can easily give her Tactical ability to Vantage.

Ad

Interestingly, Vantage's drone benefits directly from Lifeline's Enhanced Radio EVO perk as it increases the former's assign distance by a significant amount. Additionally, Lifeline’s Ultimate, which creates a bulletproof and indestructible forcefield, is also quite beneficial for this Recon Legend.

3) Gibraltar

Gibraltar in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

If you are bored of pairing Lifeline with Vantage in Apex Legends, you can team the latter up with Gibraltar. He can easily protect this Recon Legend using his Tactical ability which creates a small protective dome. Besides his Tactical, Gibraltar is equipped with a Gunshield that grants him an extra 50 health. When engaged in a fight, this additional health increases his chances of winning.

Ad

When paired together, Gibraltar can flush enemies out of cover by using his ultimate which calls a mortar strike on a designated spot. Vantage can use this window to knock the adversaries down with her Sniper’s Mark. Since the ability deals extra damage after hitting one shot, you can easily secure a knockdown in three bullets.

Also read: All bug fixes and quality-of-life changes in Apex Legends Season 24

4) Horizon

Horizon in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

If you are fond of Skirmishers, Horizon is one of the best Legends from this Class to duo with Vantage in Apex Legends. Horizon can be an excellent distraction while Vantage eliminates enemies from range.

Ad

If Vantage has trouble reaching an elevated location, Horizon can use Gravity Lift to assist her. Besides that, Horizon’s ultimate creates a small black hole that can also be used as a distraction to help the sniper multiple enemies simultaneously.

5) Alter

Alter in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Alter recently received buffs that boosted her pick rate in various modes. Following the buff, her ultimate ability, Void Nexus, doesn’t automatically get destroyed after a while. Besides that, her Tactical ability, allows her to create a portal through a surface.

When playing as Vantage in Apex Legends, you can use Alter’s Void Nexus, which creates a regroup point, to relocate from one spot to another quickly. Besides that, Alter's Void Passage can help Vantage get to a spot that's out of reach. Since the portal stays active for 30 seconds, you’ll have a decent amount of time to use it even if you end up making some mistakes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.