Marvel Rivals players want a Vanguard hero with hitscan abilities

Marvel Rivals has quickly gained traction among hero shooter fans, but as the game’s meta continues to evolve, players have been noticing a growing issue—the lack of a Vanguard hero with reliable hitscan abilities. A recent discussion on Reddit highlighted the frustration that many tank players are facing. The post points out that some DPS players, particularly those using melee heroes, struggle to deal with airborne enemies, leaving the team vulnerable.

The reddit user u/tn00bz, who frequently plays tank, explains that the situation worsens in a solo tanking role. While switching to a hero like Punisher can help apply pressure, it still doesn’t fully solve the issue.

An user u/nikolai_470000 presented an interesting concept for a new Vanguard hero with mobility and anti-air potential - a hero who can passively climb walls using mechanical arms. This adds a unique twist to tank gameplay, allowing them to counter flying heroes without relying solely on traditional hitscan weapons.

Some users introduced fun new concepts for new Vanguard heroes (Image via Reddit)

Granting them limited “flight” by gripping onto nearby walls would give them more vertical control while still maintaining balance. Once positioned, their arms could be used for crowd control (CC) and harassing airborne enemies, making them a strategic pick against fliers without overshadowing dedicated DPS heroes.

u/Sidious_09 highlighted the inconsistencies in Hulk’s flyer grab ability, which is meant to counter airborne heroes but often falls short due to unreliable hit detection and unclear targeting mechanics. The player notes that the grab sometimes fails to register against actual flying heroes, while at other times, it mistakenly targets grounded opponents, like Adam Warlock, who lack mobility.

An user brought to attention the irregularities in the Hulk's flyer-grab capabilities (Image via Reddit)

Improving the hitbox and detection system would make Hulk a much more reliable option against fliers. Additionally, the user has suggested that abilities like faster jump charging and reduced CC interruption would help Hulk engage more effectively, reinforcing his role as a counter to highly mobile aerial threats.

u/NoAlbatross7239 emphasized the frustration of dealing with multiple flying enemies without proper counters. The player shares their experience of using Magneto in a ranked match, where the opposing team had two fliers, and their Magik teammate refused to switch heroes despite repeatedly dying. The lack of adaptability in team compositions can make certain matchups feel impossible, reinforcing the need for a Vanguard hero with effective anti-air capabilities.

Users also shared their experience with other Heroes (Image via Reddit)

u/Swolgoroth suggested War Machine as the ideal candidate for a hitscan Vanguard hero, and it does make sense. Known for his high-tech arsenal and heavy firepower, War Machine could have a mix of projectile-based abilities, like missiles or explosives, while still maintaining a hitscan primary weapon to deal with airborne threats.

War Machine seemed like an ideal choice to be a hitscan Vanguard hero by many fans (Image via Reddit)

This would allow him to pressure fliers consistently, without relying solely on tracking projectiles, which can be harder to land against fast-moving targets.

This has sparked a growing discussion within the community, with many suggesting that the game needs a Vanguard hero with hitscan capabilities to properly counter fliers. Unlike projectile-based attacks, hitscan weapons register damage instantly, making them more effective at dealing with fast-moving airborne targets.

