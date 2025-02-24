New Spider-Man and The Thing combo might potentially be overpowered in Marvel Rivals

In the dynamic realm of Marvel Rivals, strategic team-ups between heroes can significantly affect the game's outcome. A gameplay clip shared by @MRivialsHub showcases the formidable partnership between Spider-Man and The Thing, suggesting that this duo might make for an overpowered pairing.

This article will provide you with a detailed overview of the potentially overpowered partnership between Spiderman and The Thing.

Spider-Man and The Thing's team-up in Marvel Rivals

Spider-Man, known for his agility and web-based attacks, complements The Thing’s brute strength and resilience. This combination allows players to harness both speed and power, creating a dominant force on the battlefield.

In a Tiktiok clip from sarmal.exe reshared by Marvel Rivals News (@MRivalsHub), Spider-Man uses his Web-Swing ability, allowing him to swiftly traverse through the arena toward the enemy. Following closely behind, The Thing employs his Embattled Leap to jump toward Spider-Man, granting both heroes a damage reduction shield for a few seconds.

Upon landing, The Thing unleashes his Clobberin Time ultimate ability, executing a powerful ground smash that launches the enemy into the air. At the same time, Spider-Man activates his Spectacular Spin ultimate, stunning the enemy and dealing significant damage, which results in a swift elimination.

The synergy between Spider-Man’s crowd control and The Thing’s area of effect damage is particularly noteworthy. In similar cases, Spider-Man’s ability to immobilize or pull enemies set them up perfectly for The Thing’s devastating attacks. For instance, Spider-Man can use the Get Over Here! ability to pull enemies into the path of The Thing’s Yancy Street Charge, maximizing damage and control.

This combination not only deals significant damage but also disrupts enemy strategies, making it challenging for opponents to maintain cohesive formations. At the time of writing, there doesn't seem to be any direct counters to this strategy either — making it appear overpowered.

While this duo offers a powerful combination, players must exercise strategic coordination to fully exploit their potential. Timing and positioning are crucial; misaligned attacks can lead to missed opportunities or even leave the heroes vulnerable. Therefore, understanding the workarounds of both characters’ abilities and practicing their execution is essential for mastering this effective partnership.

Spider-Man and The Thing’s unexpected pairing in Marvel Rivals presents a compelling mix of agility and strength. Their combined abilities can dominate the match when executed with accuracy, possibly offering players an overpowered strategy to outplay their opponents.

