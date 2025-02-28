Marvel Rivals features a long list of Heroic Journey achievements that reward players with exclusive in-game cosmetics and currency. The in-game currency, called Units, can then be used to buy character skins from the shop. The list of achievements only grew longer with the addition of Human Torch and The Thing in the Season 1 mid-season update in Marvel Rivals. For those wondering, there is a special achievement for every hero in the game.

Read on to learn more about all the Heroic Journey achievements in Marvel Rivals as of February 2025.

How to earn all Heroic Journey achievements in Marvel Rivals

Players receive several Units and a few hero skins for completing all the Heroic Journey achievements in Marvel Rivals. These Units can then be used to purchase more skins from the in-game shop. There are a lot of these coins to be gained, and here are the feats you must accomplish if you wish to obtain them all in Marvel Rivals:

Homo Superior : As Magneto, assist Mutant allies 10 times - 10 points .

: As Magneto, assist Mutant allies 10 times - . What Time Is It? : As The Thing, launch up to 4 enemies with a single use of Clobberin’ Time - 10 points .

: As The Thing, launch up to 4 enemies with a single use of Clobberin’ Time - . Hot & Trending : As Human Torch, land 3 KOs with a single use of Supernova - 10 points .

: As Human Torch, land 3 KOs with a single use of Supernova - . Might of Fuxi : As Iron Fist, land 3 KOs with a single use of Living Chi - 10 points .

: As Iron Fist, land 3 KOs with a single use of Living Chi - . Rage Uncaged : As Wolverine, land 3 KOs with a single use of Last Stand - 10 points .

: As Wolverine, land 3 KOs with a single use of Last Stand - . Way of Butterfly : As Psylocke, contest the mission area for 60 seconds in a single match - 10 points .

: As Psylocke, contest the mission area for 60 seconds in a single match - . Family Ties : As Adam Warlock, forge a soul bond with 3 allies from the Guardians of the Galaxy - 10 points .

: As Adam Warlock, forge a soul bond with 3 allies from the Guardians of the Galaxy - . Aquatic Assault : As Namor, summon Monstro Spawn to land 10 KOs in a single game - 10 points .

: As Namor, summon Monstro Spawn to land 10 KOs in a single game - . Watch Your Step! : As Peni Parker, blast 3 enemies with a single use of Arachno-Mine - 10 points .

: As Peni Parker, blast 3 enemies with a single use of Arachno-Mine - . No More Mutants : As Scarlet Witch, take down Mutant enemies 10 times - 10 points .

: As Scarlet Witch, take down Mutant enemies 10 times - . Spider-Sense Tingling! : As Spider-Man, detect an enemy with Spider-Sense and land a winning counterattack - 10 points .

: As Spider-Man, detect an enemy with Spider-Sense and land a winning counterattack - . Grip of Hunger : As Venom, snare 4 enemies with a single use of Cellular Corrosion - 10 points .

: As Venom, snare 4 enemies with a single use of Cellular Corrosion - . Deadly Bites : As Black Widow, land 3 KOs with critical hits in a single match- 10 points .

: As Black Widow, land 3 KOs with critical hits in a single match- . “Ahhh, those tiny claws!” : As Squirrel Girl, land 3 KOs with a single use of Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami - 10 points .

: As Squirrel Girl, land 3 KOs with a single use of Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami - . Vicious Vines : As Groot, imprison 4 enemies with a single use of Strangling Prison - 10 points .

: As Groot, imprison 4 enemies with a single use of Strangling Prison - . King of the Dead : As Black Panther, land a 3-Player KO streak in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia - 10 points .

: As Black Panther, land a 3-Player KO streak in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia - . Terror of the Ten Realms : As Hela, land a 3-player KO streak in Yggsgard: Yggdrasil Path - 10 points .

: As Hela, land a 3-player KO streak in Yggsgard: Yggdrasil Path - . Go Get ‘Em, Guardians! : As Rocket Raccoon, revive the Guardians of the Galaxy members 5 times - 10 points .

: As Rocket Raccoon, revive the Guardians of the Galaxy members 5 times - . Justice for All! : As Captain America, land 3 KOs with a single use of Freedom Charge - 10 points .

: As Captain America, land 3 KOs with a single use of Freedom Charge - . Victory in Bloom : As Mantis, assist allies in achieving a team wipe - 10 points .

: As Mantis, assist allies in achieving a team wipe - . Perilous Portal : As Doctor Strange, land 1 terrain KO with the portal- 10 points .

: As Doctor Strange, land 1 terrain KO with the portal- . God of Treachery : As Loki, land one Ko by stabbing from behind- 10 points.

: As Loki, land one Ko by stabbing from behind- 10 points. To Me, My X-Men! : As assist X-Men members 10 times - 10 points .

: As assist X-Men members 10 times - . Smoke Screen : As the Punisher, land 3 KOs amidst the smoke of Scourge Grenade in a single game - 10 points .

: As the Punisher, land 3 KOs amidst the smoke of Scourge Grenade in a single game - . Smart is New Smash : As Bruce Banner, land 1 KO within 3 seconds of calming down from Hulk to Banner - 10 points .

: As Bruce Banner, land 1 KO within 3 seconds of calming down from Hulk to Banner - . Who’s the Strongest Now? : As the Thing, take down an enemy Hulk- 5 points .

: As the Thing, take down an enemy Hulk- . Daughters of L iberty: As Invisible Woman, partner with Black Widow to land 1 KO - 5 points .

iberty: As Invisible Woman, partner with Black Widow to land 1 KO - . The New Agents of Atlas : As Iron Fist, land 1 KO with an assist from Luna Snow - 5 points .

: As Iron Fist, land 1 KO with an assist from Luna Snow - . Learn THIS, bub! : As Wolverine, take down an enemy Magneto - 5 points.

: As Wolverine, take down an enemy Magneto - 5 points. Wanna Make a Snow Shark? : As Jeff the Land Shark, partner with Luna Snow to land 1 KO - 5 points .

: As Jeff the Land Shark, partner with Luna Snow to land 1 KO - . A Better Plan : As Star-Lord, issue the “Fall back!” ping 3 times - 5 points .

: As Star-Lord, issue the “Fall back!” ping 3 times - . Spider-Fighters : As Peni Parker, partner with Spider-Man to land 1 KO - 5 points .

: As Peni Parker, partner with Spider-Man to land 1 KO - . Shattered Reality : As Scarlet Witch, take down an enemy Scarlet Witch - 5 points .

: As Scarlet Witch, take down an enemy Scarlet Witch - . Web, White, and Blue : As Spider-Man, partner with Captain America to land 1 KO - 5 points .

: As Spider-Man, partner with Captain America to land 1 KO - . Red Reunion : As Black Widow, partner with Winter Soldier to land 1 KO - 5 points .

: As Black Widow, partner with Winter Soldier to land 1 KO - . Stark Fan Club Founder : As Squirrel Girl, partner with Iron Man to land 1 KO - 5 points.

: As Squirrel Girl, partner with Iron Man to land 1 KO - Frozen Fathoms : As Luna Snow, freeze an enemy Namor with Absolute Zero - 5 points .

: As Luna Snow, freeze an enemy Namor with Absolute Zero - . Tree Talk : As Groot, issue a ping and receive a response from allies - 5 points.

: As Groot, issue a ping and receive a response from allies - Ragnaroked : As Hela, partner with Loki to take down an enemy Thor - 5 points .

: As Hela, partner with Loki to take down an enemy Thor - . Rodent Rampage : As Rocket Raccoon, assist Squirrel Girl in landing 1 KO - 5 points.

: As Rocket Raccoon, assist Squirrel Girl in landing 1 KO - Like Old Times : As Captain America, partner with Winter Soldier to land 1 KO - 5 points.

: As Captain America, partner with Winter Soldier to land 1 KO - Arrow’s Bite : As Hawkeye, partner with Black Widow to land 1 KO - 5 points.

: As Hawkeye, partner with Black Widow to land 1 KO - Psychic Sisters : As Mantis, partner with Psylocke in landing 1 KO - 5 points.

: As Mantis, partner with Psylocke in landing 1 KO - Inner Strength : As Doctor Strange, knock out the Hulk’s soul with the Eye of Agamotto - 5 points.

: As Doctor Strange, knock out the Hulk’s soul with the Eye of Agamotto - Brotherly Love : As Loki, assist Thor in landing 1 KO - 5 points.

: As Loki, assist Thor in landing 1 KO - No Love Lost : As Storm, partner with Black Panther to land 1 KO - 5 points.

: As Storm, partner with Black Panther to land 1 KO - Puny God! : As Monster Hulk, slam an enemy Loki with World Breaker - 5 points .

: As Monster Hulk, slam an enemy Loki with World Breaker - . Flame and Web : As Human Torch, partner with Spider-Man to land 1 KO - 5 points .

: As Human Torch, partner with Spider-Man to land 1 KO - . Bouncing Ideas : As Mister Fantastic, bounce 5 times with a single use of Brainiac Bounce - 10 points.

: As Mister Fantastic, bounce 5 times with a single use of Brainiac Bounce - To Solve Everything : As Mister Fantastic, partner with Iron Man to land 1 KO - 5 points.

: As Mister Fantastic, partner with Iron Man to land 1 KO - 5 points. Lady of the House: As Invisible Woman, assist the Fantastic Four members 10 times - 10 points.

Arm Race : As Winter Soldier, land 3 KOs with a single use of Kraken Impact - 10 points.

: As Winter Soldier, land 3 KOs with a single use of Kraken Impact - 10 points. Brothers in Arms: As Winter Soldier, land 1 KO with an assist from Rocket Raccoon - 5 points.

Multiverse Tour : As Luna Snow, complete a match on 5 maps with different themes - 10 points.

: As Luna Snow, complete a match on 5 maps with different themes - 10 points. The Odinson Returns! : As Thor, take down an enemy Loki - 5 points.

: As Thor, take down an enemy Loki - Demon’s Roar: As Magik, land 3 KOs with a single transformation with Darkchild - 10 points.

Master and Apprentice : As Magik, partner with Doctor Strange to land 1 KO - 5 points.

: As Magik, partner with Doctor Strange to land 1 KO - 5 points. Symphony of Light and Dark: As Cloak & Dagger, assist allies in achieving team wipe - 10 points.

Clash of Kings : As Black Panther, take down an enemy Namor - 5 points .

: As Black Panther, take down an enemy Namor - . Broken Bond : As Venom, take down an enemy Spider-Man - 5 points .

: As Venom, take down an enemy Spider-Man - . House of M: As Magneto, partner with Scarlet Witch to land 1 KO - 5 points.

As Magneto, partner with Scarlet Witch to land 1 KO - 5 points. Divine Justice : As Thor, strike down 4 enemies with a single use of God of Thunder - 10 points.

: As Thor, strike down 4 enemies with a single use of God of Thunder - Punishment of the Moon : As Moon Knight, hit 4 enemies with a single use of Hand of Khonshu - 10 points .

: As Moon Knight, hit 4 enemies with a single use of Hand of Khonshu - . Street Justice! : As Cloak & Dagger, assist Spider-Man in landing 1 KO - 5 points .

: As Cloak & Dagger, assist Spider-Man in landing 1 KO - . Vengeance & Glory : As the Punisher, partner with Captain America to land 1 KO - 5 points.

: As the Punisher, partner with Captain America to land 1 KO - Jian and Katana : As Psylocke, partner with Iron Fist to land 1 KO - 5 points .

: As Psylocke, partner with Iron Fist to land 1 KO - . Snack Attack! : As Jeff the Land Shark, swallow 4 enemies with a single use of It’s Jeff! - 10 points.

: As Jeff the Land Shark, swallow 4 enemies with a single use of It’s Jeff! - West Coast, Best Coast : As Hawkeye, partner with the Avengers to land 10 KOs- 10 points.

: As Hawkeye, partner with the Avengers to land 10 KOs- Flawless Design : As Iron Man, hit 4 enemies with a single use of Invincible Pulse Cannon- 10 points .

: As Iron Man, hit 4 enemies with a single use of Invincible Pulse Cannon- . King in Gold : As Adam Warlock, take down an enemy Venom- 5 points .

: As Adam Warlock, take down an enemy Venom- . Getting Chummy : As Namor, land 1 KO with an assist from Jeff the Land Shark - 5 points .

: As Namor, land 1 KO with an assist from Jeff the Land Shark - . Beard Bros! : As Iron Man, partner with Doctor Strange to land 1 KO - 5 points .

: As Iron Man, partner with Doctor Strange to land 1 KO - . Vengeance for the Milano! : As Star-Lord, land 10 KOs with assists from the Guardians of the Galaxy - 10 points.

: As Star-Lord, land 10 KOs with assists from the Guardians of the Galaxy - Moonlit Hel: As Moon Knight, partner with Hela to land 1 KO - 5 points.

Heroic Journey Achievements in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Also read: Marvel Rivals compensates players for server issues by giving away Units.

Heroic Journey rewards in Marvel Rivals

Players will receive 1500 Units and two skins — Jovial Star for Star-Lord and Ivory Breeze for Storm — for completing all of the Heroic Journey achievements in Marvel Rivals. The rewards are distributed at 40-achievement-point intervals. You can obtain Storm's Ivory Breeze skin after earning 200 points, while the Jovial Star skin for Star-Lord is unlocked at the 400-point milestone.

It should be possible to purchase some of the game's less expensive skins with the Units obtained by fulfilling the Heroic Journey achievements in Marvel Rivals. However, you'll need to collect Units from other missions to be able to purchase better ones.

Given that several achievements in Marvel Rivals are currently seasonal, more achievements — along with new rewards — should arrive in the upcoming seasons. The latest Marvel Rivals Heroic Journey Achievements and rewards will be added to this article whenever they are released.

Also read: How to unlock Hulk Punk Rage skin in Marvel Rivals?

That's everything you need to know about Heroic Journey Achievements in Marvel Rivals.

