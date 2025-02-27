How to unlock Hulk Punk Rage skin in Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals is ready to electrify its player base with the release of the Punk Rage skin for Hulk on February 27 at 6 PM PST. This skin features a distinctive punk rock style, giving Hulk a quirky look that will surely add rock and rage to the game.

Read on to learn more about unlocking the Hulk Punk Rage skin in Marvel Rivals.

Hulk Punk Rage skin in Marvel Rivals: Price and unlocking guide

Hulk Punk Rage skin offers a rebellious twist on the iconic character (Image via NetEase Games)

The Hulk Punk Rage skin offers a rebellious twist to the iconic character, drawing inspiration from the "Edge of Spider-Gideon" (2018) comic series. The bio-quote of this skin captures excitement about Hulk’s transformation into a punk rockstar:

"Robert Bruce Banner, you beautiful atom bomb!"

At the time of the unveiling, it was not known whether additional items would be included with the skin. However, fans can expect a comprehensive bundle that includes:

MVP Animation : A distinct victory post or sequence showcasing Hulk's new look.

: A distinct victory post or sequence showcasing Hulk's new look. Nameplate : A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile.

: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile. Emote : An emote that matches the skin's unique look.

: An emote that matches the skin's unique look. Spray: An in-game spray with the Punk Rage design.

Price

Although the exact pricing has not been officially confirmed as of this article's writing, based on previous skin releases, it is expected to be in the range of 1,600 to 2,400 Units. We will update the pricing as soon as new information is disclosed. Units in Marvel Rivals can be purchased from the game's store using real currency.

How to unlock the Punk Rage skin

Unlocking the Hulk Punk Rage skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Players eager to embody this punk-infused version of Hulk can acquire the skin through the in-game store. Here's how you can unlock it:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch . On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen. Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

tab. Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

or the tab. Click on the Hulk Punk Rage cosmetic.

cosmetic. Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, where the price is displayed, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.

Also read: NetEase Games announces plans for Marvel Rivals.

We will further update this article as soon as new information has been unveiled. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

