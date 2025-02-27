Marvel Rivals fans can look forward to a thrilling new addition: the Magik Punkchild skin, which will be released on February 27, 2025, at 6 PM PST. This fascinating new skin gives Magik — one of Marvel's most lethal mutants — a futuristic cyberpunk look.

Read on to learn more about unlocking the Magik Punkchild skin in Marvel Rivals.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

How to unlock Magik Punkchild skin in Marvel Rivals

Known for her teleportation abilities and mastery over the mythical realm of Limbo, Magik's new look blends her dark sorcery with punk-infused enhancements. Magik's Punkchild outfit consists of two pigtails that fall down her back and long, faded purple hair with bangs that cover her eyes. She wears silver and dark purple armor with a short skirt to match.

Players eager to give Magik a cosmetic upgrade can acquire the skin through the in-game store. Here's how you can unlock it:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch . On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen. Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

tab. Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

or the tab. Click on the Magik Punkchild cosmetic.

cosmetic. Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen that shows the price, and confirm your purchase. This will unlock the skin in the game.

Her sword's distinctive design — which includes a vivid purple core and a light blue edge with a punk rock-inspired finish — adds to her rebellious look. Her transformation to the Darkchild ultimate also showcases a dark-purple armor aligning with the punk rock theme.

The bio-quote for Magik's Punkchild skin sparks a sense of rebellion:

"If even the spider cannot save this fallen world, let Punkchild spark a rebellion! Reality has rotted; I will redefine the genre of life! Only those willing to fight will strike the right chord and rise above the chaos."

At the time of the unveiling, it was unclear whether extra items would be included with the skin. However, fans can expect to receive a comprehensive package that includes:

MVP Animation : A distinct victory post or sequence showcasing Magik's new look.

: A distinct victory post or sequence showcasing Magik's new look. Nameplate : A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile.

: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile. Emote : An emote that matches the skin's unique look.

: An emote that matches the skin's unique look. Spray: An in-game spray with the Punkchild design.

Price

Although the exact price is yet to be officially announced, recent skin releases indicate that it will cost between 1,600 and 2,400 units. We will update the pricing as soon as fresh information is available. You can obtain Units in Marvel Rivals by purchasing Lattice and converting them or by playing the game and completing challenges.

Magik's Punkchild skin (Image via NetEase Games)

