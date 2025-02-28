Marvel Rivals player discovers massive hitbox problem for Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals is a melee dive character with an incredibly high skill ceiling. He requires precise timing and unique ability combos to be effective during team fights. That said, one of Spidey’s abilities, Amazing Combo, became the talking point on r/marvelrivals, when Redditor SR-3MP shared a post regarding its hitbox issues. They showed that the ability had a completely broken hitbox and would even hit if Spidey was standing far away and looking away from the target.

“Am i wrong for thinking Spider-Man's "Amazing Combo" hitbox needs to be fixed?”

This started a discussion on the post as many players joined in to agree. JohnHiro commented they were completely baffled every time they were uppercut by an invisible Spider-Man, and now they knew why they could not spot the webslinger.

“I was wondering why I can't see spiderman around me when he uppercuts me to the air. So this is why.”

Some players even commented on how the hitbox was not the only problem with Spidey’s Amazing Combo. Designer-Chemical-95 said his uppercut could pull Cloak out of his invisibility (Dark Teleportation). To this, Randevu and _Leme_, respectively, replied that Wanda and Psylocke were prey to this too.

Comment byu/SR-3MP from discussion inmarvelrivals

A few players even defended this massive hitbox on the ability. Scared_Building_3127 said it was already hard playing Spider-Man in the current meta, and the uppercut was the only easy ability in his kit.

They went on to add that if Amazing Combo would get nerfed, it would completely kill the character, as landing that ability at incredibly high movement speeds would be next to impossible.

"Y'all have not played spiderman at all. You guys don't understand how damn hard it is to do anything on spiderman, let alone land an uppercut. Changing the hitbox of this move would just nerf him and make him harder than he already is.

I'm a diamond 1 lord spidey and I can tell you that if you change / nerf it, his playstyle would get hurt a ton"

Finally, some players provided ways to fix this issue while keeping Spider-Man viable. Just-a-Guy-Chillin commented that nerfing the uppercut’s hitbox and giving Spidey some sort of overshield-generating ability would be the best option.

Comment byu/SR-3MP from discussion inmarvelrivals

What does the Amazing Combo ability do in Spider-Man’s kit in Marvel Rivals?

Amazing Combo is Spider-Man’s uppercut ability in Marvel Rivals, allowing the webslinger to launch an enemy upwards while also dealing damage.

This is particularly annoying to face off against as it renders the victim completely helpless for a few seconds, allowing Spidey and his team to take them down easily. Moreover, when paired with Web-Cluster, Get Over Here!, and Web-Swing, this can be lethal as it lets Spidey take down low-health targets single handedly.

