How to unlock Venom Lingering Imprint skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals' Venom Lingering Imprint skin releases on March 6, 2025, at 6 PM PST. This cosmetic gives Venom a sinister, battle-worn appearance that emphasizes the character's raw, unrelenting power. The design is darker and more aggressive-looking, featuring intricate details that highlight the shifting nature of the symbiote.

This article explains how to unlock the Venom Lingering Imprint skin in NetEase Games' shooter.

How to obtain Venom Lingering Imprint skin in Marvel Rivals

You can get the Venom Lingering Imprint skin in Marvel Rivals from the in-game store. Here's how to do it:

On PC, open the game on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen. Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

Click on the Venom Lingering Imprint cosmetic.

cosmetic. Hit the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.

Also read: NetEase Games announces plans for MR's future.

The Venom Lingering Imprint skin is inspired by Venom (2018)#8, in which Eddie Brock faces tremendous obstacles, finding himself isolated and battling with the symbiote's developing nature. This issue, written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Iban Coello, delves into the nuances of Brock's relationship with the symbiote, emphasizing its ruthless and resilient nature.

A post on Marvel Rivals' X account shows Eddie Brock’s interaction with Flash Thompson, also known as Agent Anti-Venom:

"Hey, Brock, you mind if I drive?"

"Be my guest, Thompson."

The Venom skin can also be bought as part of the Lingering Imprint bundle, which contains the following other items:

MVP Animation: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Venom's new look.

MVP Animation: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Venom's new look.
Nameplate: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile.

Emote: An emote that matches the skin's unique look.

Spray: An in-game spray with the Lingering Imprint design.

Price

The Venom Lingering Imprint skin is available to purchase separately for 1,400 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Lingering Imprint bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 Units (before it moves back up to 2,200 Units).

Venom Lingering Imprint skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Units in Marvel Rivals can be obtained through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.

