Marvel Rivals Midnight Features event guide: Rewards and how to complete

Marvel Rivals Season 1 has begun, and with it, a new event called Midnight Features has kicked off. This event introduces a story along with various rewards that can be earned by completing specific challenges. The ultimate reward is the Thor Reborn from Ragnarok skin, which is available for free; however, you must complete all event challenges to unlock it.

The event follows a unique, story-based structure divided into five separate chapters. Since all five chapters have now been unlocked, you can complete them by finishing the challenges in each chapter and adding the exciting milestone rewards to your collection.

This article provides details about the Midnight Features event, including rewards and how to obtain them.

All the Midnight Features event rewards and how to get them in Marvel Rivals

The Midnight Features event has two types of rewards: one for completing individual tasks and one milestone reward for completing each chapter.

For a better understanding, in the first chapter, Blood Moon Over The Big Apple, there are three tasks. Completing each task grants a reward, and upon finishing all three, the chapter is completed, unlocking an additional milestone reward. The Thor Reborn from Ragnarok skin is the final milestone reward, which you receive after completing all five chapters.

However, the five milestone rewards are not tied to individual chapters. Instead, completing one chapter unlocks the first milestone reward, completing two chapters unlocks the second, and so on.

Here are all the Midnight Features event's milestone rewards:

Rewards Requirements "Thicker Than Blood" Gallery Card Complete one chapter "Ancient Game" Gallery Card Complete two chapters "Fall of Midtown" Gallery Card Complete three chapters "Midtown Missions" Gallery Card Complete four chapters "Reborn from Ragnarok" Thor Costume Complete all five chapters

In addition to the milestone rewards, other rewards available in each chapter can be unlocked by completing specific challenges. Below are the chapter-wise rewards along with the associated challenges:

Chapter 1: Blood Moon Over The Big Apple

Chapter 1 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)

Challenges Rewards Trigger Recursive Destruction three times in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown 100 Chrono Tokens Defeat five enemies with Brainiac Bounce as Mister Fantastic in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI

OR

Launch 10 enemies with Force Physics as Invisible Woman in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI Scientific Stretch Spray Win two matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown

OR

Win five matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI 100 Units

Chapter 2: The Doctor's Out... Of His Mind!

Chapter 2 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)

Challenges Rewards Trigger 5 Portals in Doom Match "Bats or Bust" Spray Take 30,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mister Fantastic, or Cloak & Dagger

OR

Take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI 200 Chrono Tokens Defeat 50 enemies in Doom Match

OR

Land 6 2-player KO streaks as Captain America, Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, or Adam Warlock in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI 60 Units

Chapter 3: Bad Moon (Knight) Rising

Chapter 3 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)

Challenges Rewards Enter Inflated state 5 times as Mister Fantastic in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI 100 Chrono Tokens Deal 20,000 damage in Doom Match as Moon Knight, Mister Fantastic, Venom, or Cloak & Dagger

OR

Heal 30,000 Health as any Strategist hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI "Mellowing Moon" Spray Rank Top 3 in points acquired in Doom Match 3 times

OR

Land 10 Final Hits In Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI 60 Units

Chapter 4: Spider-Man: Villain or Vampire?

Chapter 4 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)

Challenges Rewards Trigger Spider-Tracer 10 times as Spider-Man in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI

OR

Upvote 3 allies who primarily used Spider-Man in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI "H.E.R.B.I.E. Nation" Spray Land 4 2-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Mister Fantastic, Thor, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, or Luna Snow

OR

Deal 40,000 damage as any dualist hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI "Missed Chance" Emotes: Mister Fantastic Deal 100,000 damage in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI 60 Units

Chapter 5: Central Park Goes Goth!

Chapter 5 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)

Challenges Rewards Upvote 15 allies in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI "Fearful Fangs" Spray Defeat 40 enemies in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Scarlet WItch, Moon Knight, or Doctor Strange

OR

Defeat 60 enemies as Psylocke, Adam Warlock, Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange, or Iron Man in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI 60 Units Secure 100 assists in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI "Timeless Twilight" Nameplate

The Midnight Features event in Marvel Rivals will conclude on February 7, 2025, at 8:59 AM (UTC+0).

