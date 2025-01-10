Marvel Rivals Midnight Features event guide: Rewards and how to complete

Marvel Rivals Season 1 has begun, and with it, a new event called Midnight Features has kicked off. This event introduces a story along with various rewards that can be earned by completing specific challenges. The ultimate reward is the Thor Reborn from Ragnarok skin, which is available for free; however, you must complete all event challenges to unlock it.
The event follows a unique, story-based structure divided into five separate chapters. Since all five chapters have now been unlocked, you can complete them by finishing the challenges in each chapter and adding the exciting milestone rewards to your collection.
This article provides details about the Midnight Features event, including rewards and how to obtain them.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All the Midnight Features event rewards and how to get them in Marvel Rivals
The Midnight Features event has two types of rewards: one for completing individual tasks and one milestone reward for completing each chapter.
For a better understanding, in the first chapter, Blood Moon Over The Big Apple, there are three tasks. Completing each task grants a reward, and upon finishing all three, the chapter is completed, unlocking an additional milestone reward. The Thor Reborn from Ragnarok skin is the final milestone reward, which you receive after completing all five chapters.
However, the five milestone rewards are not tied to individual chapters. Instead, completing one chapter unlocks the first milestone reward, completing two chapters unlocks the second, and so on.
Here are all the Midnight Features event's milestone rewards:
Also read: How to get Blood Shield Invisible Woman skin in Marvel Rivals
In addition to the milestone rewards, other rewards available in each chapter can be unlocked by completing specific challenges. Below are the chapter-wise rewards along with the associated challenges:
Chapter 1: Blood Moon Over The Big Apple
Chapter 2: The Doctor's Out... Of His Mind!
Chapter 3: Bad Moon (Knight) Rising
Chapter 4: Spider-Man: Villain or Vampire?
Chapter 5: Central Park Goes Goth!
Also read: Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic guide: Abilities and how to play
The Midnight Features event in Marvel Rivals will conclude on February 7, 2025, at 8:59 AM (UTC+0).
Check out our other Marvel Rivals articles:
- All new heroes in MR Season 1
- How to get Shero of Wakanda Achievement in Marvel Rivals
- Marvel Rivals seasons to have less content after Season 1, dev explains why
- MR Season 1 Battle Pass trailer explored
- Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?
- How to get Thor Reborn from Ragnarok skin in Marvel Rivals
- What is download size of Marvel Rivals Season 1 on Steam?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.