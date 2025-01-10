  • home icon
Marvel Rivals Midnight Features event guide: Rewards and how to complete

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Jan 17, 2025 11:46 GMT
Midnight Features event in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Midnight Features event in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 1 has begun, and with it, a new event called Midnight Features has kicked off. This event introduces a story along with various rewards that can be earned by completing specific challenges. The ultimate reward is the Thor Reborn from Ragnarok skin, which is available for free; however, you must complete all event challenges to unlock it.

The event follows a unique, story-based structure divided into five separate chapters. Since all five chapters have now been unlocked, you can complete them by finishing the challenges in each chapter and adding the exciting milestone rewards to your collection.

This article provides details about the Midnight Features event, including rewards and how to obtain them.

All the Midnight Features event rewards and how to get them in Marvel Rivals

The Midnight Features event has two types of rewards: one for completing individual tasks and one milestone reward for completing each chapter.

For a better understanding, in the first chapter, Blood Moon Over The Big Apple, there are three tasks. Completing each task grants a reward, and upon finishing all three, the chapter is completed, unlocking an additional milestone reward. The Thor Reborn from Ragnarok skin is the final milestone reward, which you receive after completing all five chapters.

However, the five milestone rewards are not tied to individual chapters. Instead, completing one chapter unlocks the first milestone reward, completing two chapters unlocks the second, and so on.

Here are all the Midnight Features event's milestone rewards:

RewardsRequirements
"Thicker Than Blood" Gallery CardComplete one chapter
"Ancient Game" Gallery CardComplete two chapters
"Fall of Midtown" Gallery CardComplete three chapters
"Midtown Missions" Gallery CardComplete four chapters
"Reborn from Ragnarok" Thor CostumeComplete all five chapters

In addition to the milestone rewards, other rewards available in each chapter can be unlocked by completing specific challenges. Below are the chapter-wise rewards along with the associated challenges:

Chapter 1: Blood Moon Over The Big Apple

Chapter 1 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
Chapter 1 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
ChallengesRewards
Trigger Recursive Destruction three times in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown100 Chrono Tokens
Defeat five enemies with Brainiac Bounce as Mister Fantastic in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI
OR
Launch 10 enemies with Force Physics as Invisible Woman in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI		Scientific Stretch Spray
Win two matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown
OR
Win five matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI		100 Units

Chapter 2: The Doctor's Out... Of His Mind!

Chapter 2 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
Chapter 2 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
ChallengesRewards
Trigger 5 Portals in Doom Match"Bats or Bust" Spray
Take 30,000 damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mister Fantastic, or Cloak & Dagger
OR
Take 50,000 damage as any Vanguard hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI		200 Chrono Tokens
Defeat 50 enemies in Doom Match
OR
Land 6 2-player KO streaks as Captain America, Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, or Adam Warlock in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI		60 Units

Chapter 3: Bad Moon (Knight) Rising

Chapter 3 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
Chapter 3 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
ChallengesRewards
Enter Inflated state 5 times as Mister Fantastic in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI100 Chrono Tokens
Deal 20,000 damage in Doom Match as Moon Knight, Mister Fantastic, Venom, or Cloak & Dagger
OR
Heal 30,000 Health as any Strategist hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI		"Mellowing Moon" Spray
Rank Top 3 in points acquired in Doom Match 3 times
OR
Land 10 Final Hits In Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI		60 Units

Chapter 4: Spider-Man: Villain or Vampire?

Chapter 4 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
Chapter 4 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
ChallengesRewards
Trigger Spider-Tracer 10 times as Spider-Man in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI
OR
Upvote 3 allies who primarily used Spider-Man in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI		"H.E.R.B.I.E. Nation" Spray
Land 4 2-player KO streaks in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Mister Fantastic, Thor, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, or Luna Snow
OR
Deal 40,000 damage as any dualist hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI		"Missed Chance" Emotes: Mister Fantastic
Deal 100,000 damage in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI60 Units

Chapter 5: Central Park Goes Goth!

Chapter 5 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
Chapter 5 rewards (Image via NetEase Games)
ChallengesRewards
Upvote 15 allies in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI"Fearful Fangs" Spray
Defeat 40 enemies in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Scarlet WItch, Moon Knight, or Doctor Strange
OR
Defeat 60 enemies as Psylocke, Adam Warlock, Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange, or Iron Man in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI		60 Units
Secure 100 assists in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI"Timeless Twilight" Nameplate

The Midnight Features event in Marvel Rivals will conclude on February 7, 2025, at 8:59 AM (UTC+0).

Edited by Angad Sharma
