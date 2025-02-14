Marvel Rivals has a Valentine's special nameplate Easter egg, and it's cute

Marvel Rivals has a nameplate Easter Egg to celebrate The Valentine's Day, and you've come to the right place if you are wondering how to activate it,. This Easter egg, called The Life Fantastic, celebrates the unweavering bond between Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman. The Marvel themed shooter has also recently released The Valentine's Day special Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman skin, which you can potentially get for free. This makes the nameplate Easter egg another a cute addition for players to check out.

Read below to find out what The Life Fantastic Easter egg is and how to activate it.

What is The Life Fantastic Easter egg in Marvel Rivals?

The Life Fantastic Easter egg is the latest in-game addition celebrating Valentine's Day in Marvel Rivals. It triggers a special effect on players' nameplates, and looks very pretty.

The wave-like effect will only appear in specific circumstances. It can occur on more than two players as well if they complete the requirements.

How to activate the Valentine's Day special 'The Life Fantastic' Easter egg in Marvel Rivals

To activate The Life Fantastic Easter egg, you and your teammate need to have any Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman nameplates. Even players joining you randomly can trigger the effect, provided they have nameplates from the aforementioned heroes.

Keep in mind that the unique effect will only last as long as the current event is live in Marvel Rivals. Thus, players won't be able to trigger this event in the game after 6 PM PST, March 5, 2025.

Marvel Rivals has recently released the 60th Wedding Anniversary bundle to celebrate the romance of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. Since the Life Fantastic skins for both the heroes are also a part of the streamer giveaway event, you can earn them for free.

That covers everything you needed to know about 'The Life Fantastic' Easter egg in Marvel Rivals. Check out our other news and guides related to the game:

