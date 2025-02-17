  • home icon
  • "Hela should die": Marvel Rivals players debate over Goddess of Death ultimate ability

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 17, 2025 14:45 GMT
Players are debating over Hela ultimate ability in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Hela has become a focal point in Marvel Rivals due to her formidable abilities. As a Duelist hero, she excels in long-range combat, offering high damage output and conditional area-of-effect explosions. Recently, a Reddit post by u/Ok_Tomatillo_4900 sparked a debate about the fairness of her ultimate ability, Goddess of Death.

The post has over 6,400 likes and 500 comments expressing different views. The title of the post reads:

"Hela should die when her health reaches 0 in sky (no second life)"
Hela should die when her health reaches 0 in sky (no second life) byu/Ok_Tomatillo_4900 inmarvelrivals
The user expressed their frustration over the fact that Hela in Marvel Rivals cannot be killed while she is in the air performing her ultimate ability. Moreover, she has no landing animation and reaches the ground immediately, which, according to the user, is overpowered. The post suggested that Hela should die if she reaches zero health during her ultimate. This proposal ignited discussions within the community.

Some players agreed with the suggestion. u/Potatomatorro1 commented that Hela should not be able to see enemies through walls during her ultimate, implying it gives her an unfair advantage. Meanwhile, u/crballer1 pointed out inconsistencies in how ultimates and deaths work across different characters, suggesting a need for standardization. u/KynoPygan suggested that players should be able to eliminate Hela during her ultimate ability, like other heroes.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)
Conversely, some players defended Hela's current mechanics. u/engagingbear noted that Hela is easy to focus on and cannot be healed during her ultimate, arguing that making her die upon reaching zero health would render her ultimate ineffective. Similarly, u/Lazzitron shared an observation that competent opponents can already counter her effectively. u/lannmach confidently stated that all players complaining are low-rank players.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)
What are Hela's abilities in Marvel Rivals?

Hela is a Duelist hero known for her high damage and good range. Here are her abilities:

AbilityEffect
Nightsword Thorn Throw Nightsword thorns
Piercing NightFire multiple Nightsword thorns that detonate after a delay
Goddess of Death (Ultimate)Soar into the sky and unleash Nastrond Crows from each hand at will
Astral FlockTransform into a Nastrond Crow to glide forth, press again to undo the transformation
Soul DrainerProject an explosive Hel sphere to Stun nearby enemies.
Hel's Descent Hold Space to fall slowly
Nastrond Crowstrom (Passive)Defeating an enemy will generate a Nastrond Crow, exploding after a duration
Queen of Hel (Passive)
When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase, or grant them Bonus Health if they are still alive
