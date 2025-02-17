"Hela should die": Marvel Rivals players debate over Goddess of Death ultimate ability

Hela has become a focal point in Marvel Rivals due to her formidable abilities. As a Duelist hero, she excels in long-range combat, offering high damage output and conditional area-of-effect explosions. Recently, a Reddit post by u/Ok_Tomatillo_4900 sparked a debate about the fairness of her ultimate ability, Goddess of Death.
The post has over 6,400 likes and 500 comments expressing different views. The title of the post reads:
"Hela should die when her health reaches 0 in sky (no second life)"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The user expressed their frustration over the fact that Hela in Marvel Rivals cannot be killed while she is in the air performing her ultimate ability. Moreover, she has no landing animation and reaches the ground immediately, which, according to the user, is overpowered. The post suggested that Hela should die if she reaches zero health during her ultimate. This proposal ignited discussions within the community.
Some players agreed with the suggestion. u/Potatomatorro1 commented that Hela should not be able to see enemies through walls during her ultimate, implying it gives her an unfair advantage. Meanwhile, u/crballer1 pointed out inconsistencies in how ultimates and deaths work across different characters, suggesting a need for standardization. u/KynoPygan suggested that players should be able to eliminate Hela during her ultimate ability, like other heroes.
Conversely, some players defended Hela's current mechanics. u/engagingbear noted that Hela is easy to focus on and cannot be healed during her ultimate, arguing that making her die upon reaching zero health would render her ultimate ineffective. Similarly, u/Lazzitron shared an observation that competent opponents can already counter her effectively. u/lannmach confidently stated that all players complaining are low-rank players.
Also more: Marvel Rivals community debates what reworks Captain America needs
What are Hela's abilities in Marvel Rivals?
Hela is a Duelist hero known for her high damage and good range. Here are her abilities:
Also read: Marvel Rivals reveals hero selection process, sidelining datamine leaks
Read more articles here:
- MR players want this map feature removed from the game
- MR shifted to UE5 due to a significant technical hurdle in 2019
- MR developers in talks with Nintendo over Switch 2 port
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.