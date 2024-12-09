How to counter Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals is a fun Duelist to play who can be countered by different characters. Her primary fire ability is quite strong and does not require precise aiming or tracking. They can dish out a lot of damage and help the team secure kills. Her abilities are great for clearing out corners and can also be used to temporarily trap enemies in a single location.

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals recently received some buffs which made her ultimate ability stronger. Countering this hero is not very difficult but taking a close-range fight against her can be tricky. This is primarily because of her ability to quickly hop out and reach high-ground areas. However, her health pool is small so she can be eliminated quickly by other Duelists.

This article will highlight the best characters you can pick to counter Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

5 best heroes to counter Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals

1) Black Widow

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Squirrel Girl's primary weapon for dealing damage is using explosive acorns that can ricochet off walls to hit you with an area of damage. This means that while she can hit you without locating her crosshairs on your body, her range is severely limited. Thus, one of the best characters to counter Squirrel Girl is Black Widow.

Natasha Romanoff is also a duelist in Marvel Rivals and is the best long-range character in the hero shooter. Her Red Room rifle has great accuracy and a long range, allowing you to snipe enemies from afar. She also has great forward mobility, allowing her some positional advantage.

2) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is a long-to-medium-range hero in Rivals. Being an archer, his charged arrows can pierce enemies from afar. His larger ADS field of view allows him much more freedom and precision to shoot, making him deadly against Squirrel Girl, especially if you can deal a few well-placed headshots.

Hawkeye also has a double jump. This provides players with much more control over his movement and positioning, proving to be an advantage against an area-of-offense hero like Squirrel Girl. He can also share his ultimate with Black Widow to create a deadly duo against a majority of characters.

3) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

As Squirrel Girl is a duelist, her health points are low when compared to the Vanguard class, and she isn't capable of healing herself like strategists. As such, a hero who is capable of dealing high damage in a short amount of time can easily counter Squirrel Girl.

The Punisher is one such hero with insane damage-dealing capabilities. He has two primary guns that can be used to deal damage. The Assault Rifle can be used to deal damage while staying at mid-range, while you can use his turret ability to abolish Squirrel Girl with some well-placed shots.

4) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela is another long-to-medium-range character in Rivals. She can use her Nightsword thorns to attack enemies. She can also use her alternate fire to deploy multiple thorns that detonate after a delay. This makes her a great damage dealer, provided that you're accurate enough.

One great ability that provides Hela an edge over Squirrel Girl is her Astral Flock, which allows her to freely move anywhere for a short amount of time while being hard to hit. This is a great ability for when you want to escape from Squirrel Girl's area of damage.

5) Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Squirrel Girl isn't a hitscan character, meaning that her acorns are treated like projectiles, with each having its own weight and falloff. This is what makes her a short-range duelist and is a counterbalance to her incredible damage. Hence, while Squirrel Girl is a great hero for dealing damage in the immediate vicinity, she will have an incredibly hard time hitting airborne enemies.

Banking on this drawback of Squirrel Girl, Iron Man can be used to counter her. He can fly around in the game, thanks to his suit thrusters. As such, Squirrel Girl will have to use her upward jump to even have a fair chance of hitting the philanthropist millionaire.

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals is not a sharpshooter and so positions behind Vanguards and around the Strategists in most cases. However, she can take the aggression to the frontline once her ultimate ability is charged up. It is important to note that you can shoot and destroy this ability on the ground.

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals can be easily rooted and eliminated by spamming abilities and attacks. She does not have any invisibility or movement buff powers, making it easier to chase her around the map if necessary.

