5 crafty ways to counter Peni-Parker in Marvel Rivals

Peni-Parker in Marvel Rivals is arguably the most frustrating hero to deal with in the game. Her Spider-Nest and deployable mines make it really difficult for players to push objectives. Since her strength lies in setting up defensive zones, the best way to counter her is by disrupting her setup, exploiting her vulnerabilities, and forcing her into unfavorable fights.

On that note, here are some unique and creative ways to counter Peni-Parker in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is subjective and in no particular order. It is solely based on the writer's opinion.

Crafty ways to counter Peni-Parker in Marvel Rivals

As mentioned before, Peni-Parker relies heavily on her setup, and the community has been actively trying to find interesting ways to disrupt her positioning and effectiveness in the game.

1) Bait out her traps with decoys

Squirrel Girl can easily tackle Peni-Parker in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Instead of rushing in blindly, use heroes with decoys or summonable units to trigger her traps before engaging. Loki’s clones or Squirrel Girl’s squirrels can safely clear traps, making it easier for your team to push forward without getting caught.

2) Utilise Groot's walls

Groot's abilities are highly effective against Peni-Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Groot's walls are probably the best way to prevent Peni's Spider-Nest or ultimate ability from spreading. You can apply the Thornslash Wall near the nest so that it keeps attacking until the nest is destroyed. Moreover, both Thornslash and Ironwood Walls can easily block Peni-Parker in Marvel Rivals from using her ultimate and spreading the deadly mines.

3) Use stealth and flanking

Star-Lord can flank and destroy Peni-Parker's Spider-Nest (Image via NetEase Games)

Since Peni sets up traps and turrets in predictable locations, sneaky heroes can bypass them altogether. Heroes like Spider-Man and Star-Lord are great choices for destroying her setups. Disrupting her from unexpected angles prevents her from being able to control the fight.

4) Sustained harassment

Constantly damage and distract Peni-Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Constantly pressuring Peni-Parker with hit-and-run tactics forces her to waste energy on defense rather than offense. Characters like Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Iron Man, who can poke from a distance and force her to burn resources, are excellent at wearing her down before committing to a full attack.

5) Stun her constantly

Mantis's sedation is very effective against Peni-Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Stunning or sedating Peni-Parker in Marvel Rivals is yet another great tactic. There are numerous heroes in the game that can stun opponents. Mantis, with her ability to sedate, is one of the best options against Peni. By stunning Peni, you create an opportunity for your allies to initiate a push. Moreover, this will also annoy the Peni-Parker on the opposing team.

These are all the crafty ways to counter Peni-Parker in Marvel Rivals. Using these methods, you can disrupt Peni Parker’s game plan and keep her from dominating the battlefield.

What are the abilities of Peni-Parker in Marvel Rivals?

Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals pilots the SP//dr mech and serves as a Vanguard class hero, specializing in area control and battlefield disruption. Unlike traditional tanks that rely on sheer durability, Peni utilizes traps and webs to immobilize enemies and dictate the flow of combat. Here are her abilities and what they do, as per their in-game descriptions:

Cyber-Web Cluster : Launches a forward Cyber-Web Cluster.

: Launches a forward Cyber-Web Cluster. Cyber-Web Snare : Casts futuristic webbing that immobilizes enemies or creates a Cyber-Web. While in the Cyber-Web, Peni gains healing over time and a movement boost; excess healing converts into bonus health.

: Casts futuristic webbing that immobilizes enemies or creates a Cyber-Web. While in the Cyber-Web, Peni gains healing over time and a movement boost; excess healing converts into bonus health. Spider Sweeper (Ultimate) : Enhances the SP//dr suit, knocking back enemies in its path and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs repeatedly.

: Enhances the SP//dr suit, knocking back enemies in its path and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs repeatedly. Bionic Spider-Nest : Generates a Spider-Nest at a targeted area, periodically spawning spider drones and creating Cyber-Webs. While in the Cyber-Web, Peni gains healing over time and a movement boost; excess healing converts into bonus health.

: Generates a Spider-Nest at a targeted area, periodically spawning spider drones and creating Cyber-Webs. While in the Cyber-Web, Peni gains healing over time and a movement boost; excess healing converts into bonus health. Wall Crawl : Allows Peni to crawl onto walls by holding the jump button.

: Allows Peni to crawl onto walls by holding the jump button. Arachno-Mine : Deploys Arachno-Mines that can be concealed within the confines of a Cyber-Web.

: Deploys Arachno-Mines that can be concealed within the confines of a Cyber-Web. Cyber-Bond : Shoots a web strand that links to the targeted area of Cyber-Web. If stretched too far, it triggers a pullback.

: Shoots a web strand that links to the targeted area of Cyber-Web. If stretched too far, it triggers a pullback. Armor Expulsion: Venom shares a part of his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. They can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and drive them back.

