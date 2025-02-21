Are Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals?

The availability of the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals has been confirmed with the arrival of the Season 1.5 update. All four heroes — Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing — are playable for free in any game mode. However, the characters belong to different classes based on their abilities.

This article offers a brief overview of the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals.

Availability and details regarding the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals

As mentioned earlier, the Fantastic Four heroes are all available to play in Marvel Rivals. Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman were the first to be introduced in the game with the Season 1 update. The Human Torch and The Thing were recently released with Season 1.5.

Mister Fantastic and the Human Torch belong to the Duelist class of heroes in Marvel Rivals.

Reed Richards is a melee hero with his signature stretchy abilities. He is also referred to as a mini-tank owing to his ability to get massive, increasing his health in the process.

The Human Torch is a flying ranged hero. He brings his iconic fire abilities to the game, keeping him lore-accurate and balanced simultaneously.

Invisible Woman was introduced as a Strategist. Apart from her healing powers, she uses her ability to generate and manipulate force fields to create unique abilities in the game. Also staying true to her name, she has the ability to go invisible at will.

The Thing, to no surprise, is a Vanguard. His tanky nature combined with his earth-shattering abilities are a force to be reckoned with as he slams his way onto the battlefield.

This covers everything there is to know about the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals. The much-loved group of heroes is now complete with the latest update. Players can log in to the game and try out their favorite characters from the franchise for free after February 21, 2025.

