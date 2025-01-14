5 best heroes to duo with Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals

Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals is one of the newest heroes that NetEase Games added to the game's roster in the Season 1 update. His ability kit is centered around dealing as much damage as possible with a defensive power-up that can be used to mitigate some incoming damage. He uses his fists to fight against enemies and is most effective in medium-range combat.

Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals does not have any mobility abilities in his kit. However, his ultimate is quite useful as it can dish out area damage. It is most effective during team fights against grouped-up enemies. However, his health pool is quite small and requires assistance from Strategists and Vanguards during fights.

This article will highlight the most effective heroes and villains to play with Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Which are the best heroes to duo with Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals?

Here is a list of characters that you can pick to duo with Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals:

1) Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman is a Strategist and first on the list because you can perform a great team-up ability with Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals. This new supporting hero can provide healing and shields to her allies, making her one of the best support characters in the current game.

Invisible Woman can also remain completely invisible with the help of her passive ability, which can be used to flank opponents and heal Mister Fantastic without remaining in dangerous situations.

Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Invisible Woman can also push or pull opponents, which can be used to either initiate fights for the Duelist or create space near the objectives. It is a great combo that can isolate fights and lure enemies to push off the map. Her ultimate ability can create a stationary barrier in an area to make everyone inside invisible from the outside, providing Mister Fantastic ample space to utilize his ultimate.

2) Iron Fist

Iron Fist is a Duelist and one of the most powerful melee heroes. His ability kit contains a lot of movement-based attacks and an almost impenetrable defense power. Once charged up, this character can knock down weaker characters and even chase airborne players with ease. His heavy punches can be combined with Mister Fantastic’s abilities to land devastating blows to score quick eliminations.

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mister Fantastic’s ultimate inflicts area-based damage, while Iron Fist is best when targeting one enemy at a time. These can be combined to support Iron Fist with Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals. Alternatively, Iron Fist can target and isolate different long-range picks like Hawkeye and Hela if they target the new Season 1 hero.

3) Black Widow

Black Widow is another Duelist character in Marvel Rivals. Although her impact in the game is comparatively low, you can pick her to provide the initial cover required for the team from the backlines. Since Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals already has ample damage output, you can take a few body shots at the opponent and make them easier to eliminate.

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow’s ability to remain mobile while making use of a high-powered rifle makes it easy to follow Mister Fantastic around on the map and provide cover fire. It is important to note that the opponents will likely start targeting you, so you should remain in the team’s vicinity to receive necessary assistance.

4) Mantis

Mantis is a Strategist hero in NetEase’s hero shooter with high damage output. Her healing ability is perfect for Duelists and Vanguard who take a lot of blows in the game. Moreover, she has a disabling ability that temporarily blocks an enemy’s ability to move.

Mister Fantastic can take advantage of this and utilize his abilities to secure easy eliminations. He can also help Mantis avoid enemy fire by activating the defensive ability when necessary.

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals can use his ultimate when Mantis activates her own ultimate to receive continuous healing. This can be a great combo for team fights and will have the most impact when used around opponents who are grouped up.

5) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is a top-tier Vanguard character. His ability to create a shield and block incoming damage makes him an asset to any team composition. This makes it easier for Duelists like Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals to remain at the front and inflict damage on the enemy team. Strange’s portal ability is perfect to insert the team in flanks and catch opponents off-guard with pincer attack strategies.

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange has one of the strongest disabling ultimate abilities in the entire game. This can be combined with Mister Fantastic’s ultimate to take down multiple enemies and potentially score a team wipe. It is a strong ability combination that should be used when fighting for control of the match objective.

Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals is great to use in fights around the objective. His position on the team is generally behind the Vanguards. However, at times you can push up when your ultimate is ready to use. This is useful in taking map control but may backfire if executed poorly. This is when you need a dependable Strategist on your side to provide necessary heals and deploy crowd control abilities.

Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals does not have the highest damage output in the game but features the ability to sustain during long fights. His abilities can also be used to drag out targeted opponents and score a few quick kills.

