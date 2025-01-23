5 best heroes to counter Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals is a formidable support hero specializing in healing, shielding, and crowd control. Introduced in Season 1 Eternal Nights, her abilities primarily revolve around healing. Moreover, she has one of the strongest ultimate abilities in the game, which not only heals at a rapid rate, but grants the teammates invisibility in a limited radius.

Given her versatile skill set, many players might be looking for effective strategies to counter her. On that note, here are the five best heroes against Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals.

Mister Fantastic and four other heroes to counter Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

1) Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

As a mid-range melee character, Mister Fantastic can pressure Invisible Woman effectively. His attacks have good range, allowing him to chip away at her health while staying relatively safe. When she uses Guardian Shield to protect allies, Mister Fantastic's Reflexive Rubber form can easily take all the damage.

Additionally, his Distended Grip ability enables him to pull Invisible Woman out of position and give her damage. This combination of offense and crowd controling makes Mister Fantastic a formidable counter to Invisible Woman.

2) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher is one of the strongest Duelists in the game. His Turret can easily destroy Invisible Woman's Guardian Shield, preventing her from providing protection to her team. The Punisher's high burst damage can pressure her, limiting her capacity to support her allies. He has one of the strongest ultimates in the game that can eliminate Invisible Woman easily.

3) Groot

Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Groot's defensive capabilities make him the strongest Vanguard Class counter to Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals. Groot's walls can block her Force Physics and projectiles, limiting her crowd control and damage output. Moreover, Groot's Spore Bomb can reveal Invisible Woman's position when she attempts to turn invisible.

4) Psylocke

Psylocke in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Psylocke is a high-difficulty duelist with great burst damage and mobility. Her dash ability allows her to engage or escape quickly. She can easily flank and distract Invisible Girl from healing others. Moreover, Psylocke's ultimate Dance of the Butterfly has a large area-of-effect radius, making it effective at eliminating backline supports like Invisible Woman or other Strategists.

5) Star-Lord

Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is a highly mobile duelist capable of entering and disrupting the enemy backline with ease. He can use his Rocket Propulsion ability to flank or escape quickly, while his Blast Barrage ability can give good burst damage. Moreover, he has one of the strongest ultimate abilities in the game, which has free-flight and aimlock which is very convenient for eliminating Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals.

That's all the heroes that are highly effective against Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals. While these five heroes offer strong counters, other characters may also be effective depending on your playstyle. Generally, flanking heroes tend to be most effective against her.

