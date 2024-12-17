All Marvel Rivals Groot skins: Tier list and prices 

Groot in Marvel Rivals is a Vanguard character with some unique traits. His ability kit is one that truly stands out from others in the same class as players can create static walls to anchor areas for map control or mitigate some incoming damage. The skins for this hero portray strength and feature different accent colors that can make you stand out in any online lobby.

Groot in Marvel Rivals has a total of four cosmetics in the game including the base skin. The basic skin is unlocked by default for all players as all heroes in NetEase Games' hero shooter are free to pick and available without any purchase costs. However, the additional skins come with a price tag and can be acquired from the in-game store.

This article will highlight all the cosmetics for Groot in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Marvel Rivals Groot skins with tier list and prices

Tier Skin Name S-tier Holiday Happiness A-tier GOTG Vol.3 , Abies Algae B-tier Base Skin

1) Holiday Happiness (S-tier)

From Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration (Image via NetEase Games)

The Holiday Happiness Groot skin was released under the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event on December 18, 2024. The skin gives Groot a fascinating look involving bright stars on his head and a majestic beard. Since he resembles a tree, Christmas ornaments are also decorated on his body in different areas. A bright shiny appearance in his chest further elevates the skin’s aesthetic appeal.

Overall, the Holiday Happiness Groot skin is very attractive and suits the character’s themes. It makes him more intimidating while also adding a subtle air of charisma to it. It can be purchased during the Winter Celebration event for 1,400 Units if you buy the standalone skin. Meanwhile, the bundle will cost you 1,600 Units instead. Here is how the costume is described in Marvel Rivals:

“Hey Groot! Guess it’s not just me hitching a ride on you this time—it’s all the Guardians.”

2) GOTG Vol. 3 (A-tier)

From GOTG Vol.3 (2024) (Image via NetEase Games)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 skin is undoubtedly one of Groot’s most impressive looks in Marvel Rivals. This skin takes Groot’s character to a whole new level, with a more intimidating and robust build that has fans calling it “Thicc Groot.” The design adds a lot more texture to his body, showcasing his growth from Baby Groot and the strength that comes with it.

The in-game description is as follows:

"I love You Guys."

The skin is priced at 1600 Units, but the bundle option for 1800 Units (discounted from 2400) gives you extra perks like the Next Journey MVP, Awesome Dance emote, a nameplate, and a spray. If you want Groot to look both powerful and sleek, this costume in Marvel Rivals Groot skins is a solid choice.

3) Abies Algae (A-tier)

From Rivals season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

The Abies Algae skin in all Marvel Rivals Groot skins brings an interesting twist on Groot’s usual design, giving him a glowing, bioluminescent blue color thanks to glowing algae merging with his natural plant physiology. This fresh and vibrant take adds a whole new layer of uniqueness to his look, especially with the glowing effect.

His in-game description is as follows:

"Peter, it is also my first time seeing Groot eat. The plant life combined with his physiology, so the blue, glowing algae have merged with his chlorophyll. I sense his joy, bioluminescent and bright."

This skin appears in Season 0 of Marvel Rivals, and at 600 Units, it offers a more affordable alternative to the GOTG Vol. 3 costume without sacrificing style.

4) Base Skin (B-tier)

Groot's first appearance was in Tales to Astonish #13 (November 1960) (Image via NetEase Games)

The base skin may lack the flash of the other options, but it’s a classic for a reason. Representing Groot in his original form, this look captures the sturdy yet silent guardian role. As a flora colossus from Planet X, Groot’s ability to regenerate and manipulate plant life is perfectly reflected in this no-frills design.

Players new to Groot or fans of his timeless style will appreciate this costume in Marvel Rivals Groot skins. While it doesn’t offer the enhancements or unique features of higher-tier skins, its reliability, and nod to the design in the comics make it a solid starting point.

Groot in Marvel Rivals is quite difficult to master as one climbs through the ranks. This is primarily because of his ability kit that can be destroyed easily. Moreover, his kit does not have any mobility power-ups, making it difficult to retreat during team fights. But with some grind, you can master this Vanguard hero to score victories alongside dependable teammates.

Groot has a very strong ultimate ability that can root multiple enemies in a limited range. You can choose to purchase the skins to add an extra flair to your gameplay and boast mastery over the hero.

