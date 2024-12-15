Knowing all the Marvel Rivals codes for February 2025 can help you reel in interesting rewards as the year comes to an end. The NetEase Games title was released on December 6, 2024, and has seen a massive surge in popularity ever since. It offers players an impactful 6v6 gameplay experience involving many famous Marvel characters.

You can earn skins and other cosmetics related to these characters by redeeming the codes for February 2025. This article will go over all the codes that are active in the game as of writing.

Editor's Note: Checked for new codes and updated the list.

All active Marvel Rivals codes for February 2025

Iron Man Armor Model 42 code (Image via NetEase Games)

Currently, there is only one active Marvel Rivals code for February 2025:

Codes Rewards Expires on nwarh4k3xqy Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin Expires March 5, 2025 23:59 UTC

The NetEase Games title was released very recently, so it does not have a lot of rewards for fans to claim at this point. However, more codes will likely be released soon.

List of expired Marvel Rivals codes

As of writing, there are no expired codes in Marvel Rivals since the game was released recently. Players can go ahead and claim the Iron Man skin from the code mentioned in the earlier section.

How to redeem active Marvel Rivals codes

The codes for February 2025 have already been revealed to you. However, you may wonder how you can redeem them to claim your reward. Here are the steps that you must follow:

Log into your Marvel Rivals account and fire up the game.

On the home screen, click on the gear icon to open the Options menu.

From here, select "Bundle Code." You will be shown a menu where you can enter your code.

Enter your code and then click on the "Use" button to receive your item.

Marvel Rivals codes and their importance

Marvel Rivals is a relatively new game and has 35 playable characters. Knowing codes can help you claim cosmetics related to any of the heroes. For instance, the code for February 2025 helps you redeem an amazing Iron Man skin. Similarly, other codes may help receive interesting in-game rewards.

How to fix Marvel Rivals codes [Troubleshooting]

You may end up getting an error if you have entered an expired code. As of writing, there are no expired codes in Marvel Rivals, so you shouldn't face the error. Entering the incorrect code can lead to another known error. Hence, ensure the code is correct by double-checking it and you should be able to claim the reward.

Where to find new Marvel Rivals codes

The Fantastic Four arrive in-game with Season 1 (Image via NetEase Games)

Our team is constantly working on finding new codes for Marvel Rivals. The table of active codes given in the first section will be updated regularly to ensure all new codes are displayed on this page. However, you can also keep an eye on the Official Marvel Rivals X page to find new codes in the future.

FAQs on Marvel Rivals codes

What are the latest codes in Marvel Rivals?

As of now, nwarh4k3xqy is the latest active code in Marvel Rivals.

When do the active codes in Marvel Rivals expire?

The Marvel Rivals codes for February 2025 expire on March 5, 2025, at 23:59 UTC.

When are new codes released in Marvel Rivals?

There is no known pattern of release for codes in Marvel Rivals. However, players can expect new ones to be released on special occasions and holidays.

