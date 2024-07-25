All leaked Heroes in Marvel Rivals

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jan 19, 2025 08:09 GMT
Marvel Rivals leaked roster
Marvel Rivals Roster (Image via NetEase Games)

Many new leaked Heroes in Marvel Rivals have been making rounds on the internet since the start of Season 1. Some of these leaks have been speculated for a long time by popular data miners like @Facio_Leaks on X and @Rivals_Leaks. Although the release window for many of these leaked heroes is Marvel Rivals is unknown, scarce details about their kit have also been making rounds on various social media platforms.

This article will highlight all the leaked Marvel Rivals Heroes.

All Upcoming Leaked Heroes in Marvel Rivals

Two of the well-known leakers, @Facio_Leaks, and @Rivals_Leaks, have claimed that there will be seventeen more Heroes added to the title in the coming days. The following is a list of all the leaked heroes:

According to @Facio_Leaks, there will be 11 heroes:

  • Jean Grey/Phoenix
  • Emma Frost
  • Ultron
  • Angela
  • Blade
  • MODOK
  • The Hood
  • Valkyrie
  • Hit-Monkey
  • Captain Marvel
  • Deadpool

As per @Rivals_Leaks, an additional six heroes are expected to join the list:

  • Cyclops
  • Colossus
  • Sprite
  • Locus
  • Professor X
  • Paste Pot Pete

Some of these leaked Heroes in Marvel Rivals have been sourced from the game’s config files, as stated by the data-miner themselves. They were able to make out at least six of these Heroes from the files while the others have been gradually leaked on social media over time.

Earlier, some of these heroes were also code-named “Test phase” and “Prototype”. However, these seem to have been replaced with their actual hero names, although it is unknown which of these heroes had those names respectively.

To back up some of these claims, leaker @RivalsLeaks had also leaked the possible releases of The Thing, Human Torch, and Mister Fantastic in the past. They also claim to have gathered information from the game's files hinting at an official release pretty soon.

Also read: Marvel Rivals "failed to connect to server" error: Possible fixes and reasons

Currently, that is all the info about leaked Heroes in Marvel Rivals. This article will be updated upon the release of any news or rumors that indicate the development of other characters.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
