All Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic skins: Tier list and prices

Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals has a total of four costumes in the game that you can use to customize the character. This includes his base skin which is available for all players as this Duelist hero is unlocked by default. The character arrived with the release of the Season 1 update alongside Invisible Woman. Fans can choose to purchase any of the skins directly from the in-game store.

Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals is a capable damage dealer for mid-range combat. His ability kit is quite easy to understand and can have a significant impact on matches. His ultimate ability deals area damage and can turn the tides of war during team fights. You can master this hero and add an extra flair to your gameplay with the available skins.

This article will highlight all of the costumes of Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Ranking all available Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic skins

The tier list is divided into three parts:

S-tier A-tier B-tier

Here is the tier list for the Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic Skins:

Tier Skin S-tier The Maker. The Life Fantastic A-tier Default Skin B-tier First Family

We have organized the available skins into these three tiers in descending order, after taking the skin's design, background, and price into account. S-tier is the top tier, while B-tier is the lowest. While a skin in the B-tier isn't necessarily bad, there are better alternatives available.

1) The Life Fantastic (S-tier)

The Life Fantastic skin for Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Life Fantastic costume for Mr. Fantastic is available in a massive bundle with a price tag of 2800 Units. It is a great deal for enthusiasts to expand their collection and provides a wedding-themed costume for the Duelist. The colors in this skin are subtle yet stand out with some golden and blue accents.

The items included in the bundle are:

The Life Fantastic skin for Mr. Fantastic

The Life Fantastic skin for Invisible Woman

The Life Fantastic skin Nameplay (for both heroes)

The Life Fantastic skin Spray (for both heroes)

Infinite Promise MVP animation screen (for both heroes)

Will You? Emote

I Do Emote

The in-game description of the skin reads:

"Susan Storm...Will you marry me? Will you be my wife?"

2) The Maker (S-tier)

Mr. Fantastic's The Maker skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

This skin pays homage to Reed Richard's development as a terrorist in Earth 1610. After a fight between him and the Storm siblings leaves his face disfigured, he dons a helmet that covers most of his face.

The Maker is an alternate version of the Mr. Fantastic we know, who goes rogue in his obsession to perfect the world — even if it requires sacrifice — as seen in the skin's bio-quote:

"Me? I'm Reed Richards. The ultimate Reed Richards. The one who's finally going to solve everything. I'm the Maker."

You can buy the Maker skin for 1,400 units or as part of the Mr. Fantastic — The Maker bundle for 1,600 units, which includes the following items:

The Maker skin for Mr. Fantastic

Surging Darkness MVP animation

Double Impact Emote

The Maker Nameplate and Spray

It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Mr. Fantastic skins that displays the genius scientist as an obsessive villain hell-bent on his objective.

3) Mr. Fantastic (A-tier)

Mr. Fantastic's default skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mr. Fantastic is the default skin of the hero in the game, this means you will get it for free when you start the game. It shows Reed in a padded superhero attire that has white as the dominating color — with some blue and black highlights.

4) First Family (B-tier)

Mr. Fantastic's First Family skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Family First is a color swap of the default skin that pays homage to Mr. Fantastic's — and by extension — Fantastic Four's first appearance in the 1961 comic book run. The skin features blue as the dominant color, with some white and black highlights.

The skin's bio-quote refers to Reed's dialogue on the cover of the comic:

"It'll take more than ropes to keep Mister Fantastic out of action!"

You can buy this skin for 600 units in the game. It is a good choice for players who want a Mr. Fantastic skin that honors the character’s origins.

Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals is a recent addition and will likely receive more costumes in future updates. You can check out the official X page of Marvel Rivals for announcements about upcoming skins.

