Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Rocket Raccoon

Knowing the best heroes to team-up with Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals will help you progress through the ranked ladder with ease, and also dominate your quick matches. Rocket is a Strategist, and while he might be one of the best in his class, its hard for Strategist heroes to be a dominant force all on their own.

Their abilities allow them to support their team, and provide them with healing. Naturally, they lack firepower that is capable of duelling, or taking on the entire enemy roster. To better survive, and further be more impactful on the field, its best to implement the best possible hero team-up with Rocket Racoon in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Trending

What are the best heroes to team-up with Rocket Raccoon?

As stated above, Rocket is quite a powerful Strategist in the game. However, he can't really do much without properly utilizing the teamplay mechanics offered within Marvel Rivals. Pairing him with right heroes not only makes him a great addition to one's team, but makes it very difficult for the opposition to eliminate your teammates.

We've curated list of the best heroes, who we believe, would be perfect to team-up with Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals. Check them out below:

1) Groot

Groot is the best hero to team-up with Rocket Racoon (Image via NetEase Games)

Groot is a natural ally of Rocket Raccoon. This makes him a great pair for Rocket. He can create instant shields to protect Rocket when the latter is under fire. Moreover, Groot's Ironwood wall not only provides a protective cover for Rocket but also grants him a health boost when activated.

Rocket can also climb onto Groot's shoulder, which will activate damage reduction on the raccoon, making him even more resilient. Furthermore, Groot's vine strikes are quite powerful and can distract enemies enough for Rocket to activate his ultimate.

2) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark can be quite an interesting hero to team-up with Rocket Racoon (Image via NetEase Games)

At first glance, Jeff the Land Shark may seem like a weird choice to pair with Rocket, but it makes sense if you think about it. Don't let Jeff's adorable face fool you, he can transform into an unstoppable beast in need. He is also a great healer and can shoot healing projectiles that can top off Rocket's health.

His ultimate ability, "It's Jeff," allows him to gulp multiple enemies in his vicinity. Jeff can also create powerful healing bubbles that can aggressively heal Rocket and keep him alive during intense battles.

3) The Punisher

The Punisher is one of the best heroes to team-up with Rocket Racoon (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher is an excellent pair for Rocket if you plan to increase your team's offensive firepower. Rocket can place an ammo overload device, which will grant infinite ammo and a faster firing rate to The Punisher. This will allow him to take down multiple foes in quick succession.

Also, The Punisher can attack the enemy team's healers, which would put them in a vulnerable position and give Rocket more time to activate his ultimate.

4) Iron Man

Iron Man is quite a strong team-up with Rocket Racoon (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man's ability to fly and attack from above can clear a path for Rocket Racoon to engage in ground battles with his minigun. Moreover, Iron Man's powerful Repulsor blasts deal heavy damage to enemies, keeping them off Rocket's back.

However, since Iron Man does a lot of heavy lifting, he is often under heavy fire. This is where Rocket Raccoon's healing orbs come in. His yellow healing orbs bounce around and can heal Iron Man when needed.

5) Star-Lord

Star-Lord can serve to be a great team-up with Rocket Racoon (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is a fantastic duelist in Marvel Rivals. His excellent aerobic moves and propulsion boosters allow him to take to the sky and get into hard-to-reach positions easily. Furthermore, his dual-wielding elemental guns make him highly effective in close-range combat.

Star-Lord can blast a barrage of bullets at all enemies in close range, which can give Rocket Raccoon the time to activate his ultimate.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals.

If this article is to your liking, you can check out our other hero guides and related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.