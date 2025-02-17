Wolverine in Marvel Rivals needs a change, and its not a nerf

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals is one of the most annoying heroes to face off against. He is known for his aggressive playstyle and extremely high damage output on high HP heroes, which allows him to shred the tanks on the frontline. Furthermore, to make him lore accurate, the developers decided to provide him with a passive called Regenerative Healing Factor, which makes it incredibly difficult to take him down.

It is frankly difficult to balance a hero like Wolverine. For example, if any of his abilities are nerfed, he will probably become one of the worst heroes in the game to the point where he might even be unplayable. Therefore, to make him a balanced character in the game, the developers must focus on providing more counters to Wolverine in Marvel Rivals.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's personal opinion.

Potential ways to balance Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals requires some alteration, and the Vanguard mains out there have been calling for a nerf for a long time now. However, the character needs a different treatment to balance his kit in the game.

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Wolverine’s core mechanics in the game are unique, but that just makes him a well-designed character. However, to make his overall kit balanced while still keeping him lore-accurate, he needs more counters in the game.

Currently, the only counters to Wolverine are other melee characters and stun abilities. However, even his best counters like Magik and Scarlet Witch fail to take him down efficiently. This stems from the fact that Wolverine’s passive ability, Regenerative Healing Factor, keeps him alive even when he is supposed to die, resulting in him creating chaos on the battlefield without much counterplay.

To possibly balance Wolverine, the developers could add a hero or even an ability, which deals damage over time, thereby negating Wolverine’s passive. Another probable option would be to introduce “suppressive” abilities, which would again greatly reduce Wolverine’s survivability, thereby countering his playstyle.

This covers the current state of Wolverine in Marvel Rivals and potential ways to counter him. Although a hero with a high skill ceiling, he is a force to be reckoned with once you get the hang of his playstyle. Hopefully, the developers listen to community feedback and introduce more effective Wolverine counters with the future updates.

