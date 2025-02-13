Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025: Schedule, prize, where to watch

Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 is an online tournament hosted by NetEase Games across multiple regions, including Oceania, Asia, EMEA, and North America. It will feature top teams competing for a prize pool of US$100,000 in their respective regions. The event starts on February 14, 2025, with Oceania, and will continue until March 22, 2025, ending with the North America region.

Having said that, here is everything you must know about the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025.

Also read: What is Marvel Rivals Championship? Schedule, rewards, and more explained

Details about the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025

Schedule

The Marvel Rivals event is set to begin on February 14, 2025, with the Oceania region and end on March 22, 2025 with the North Americas. Each region will get two to four days of gameplay where they will compete for the top prize.

Trending

The detailed schedule is listed below:

OCE : Feb 14-15 (PST) / Feb 15-16 (UTC+11)

: Feb 14-15 (PST) / Feb 15-16 (UTC+11) ASIA : Feb 21-22 (PST) / Feb 22-23 (UTC+9)

: Feb 21-22 (PST) / Feb 22-23 (UTC+9) EMEA : Feb 27 - Mar 1, Mar 6-8 (PST) / Feb 28 - Mar 2, Mar 7-9 (UTC+1)

: Feb 27 - Mar 1, Mar 6-8 (PST) / Feb 28 - Mar 2, Mar 7-9 (UTC+1) NA: Mar 13-15, 20-22 (PST) / Mar 14-16, 21-23 (UTC-5)

It is important to note that all matches start at exactly 03:00 pm UTC+11.

Note: The exact number of teams and the tournament format have not been revealed yet.

Check out: "Literally inches away from greatness": Marvel Rivals community debates what reworks Captain America needs

Prize

The prize pool for the event is US$100,000 for each participating region. The individual prizes have not officially been disclosed yet.

Where to watch

All matches in the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 will be streamed over on the Marvel Rivals’ official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Also read: "Twitch Rivals is really not going to like you": Sykkuno reacts as Valkyrae seemingly leaks upcoming gaming event

This covers everything there is to know about the upcoming Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 event. Stay tuned to the official channels, and check out the top teams fighting for glory and cash.

Read more: A Marvel Rivals player spent 114 days on the game, fans debate over the impossible achievement

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.