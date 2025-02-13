"Twitch Rivals is really not going to like you": Sykkuno reacts as Valkyrae seemingly leaks upcoming gaming event

Twitch and YouTube star Rachell "Valkyrae" has seemingly leaked the next Twitch Rivals event. During a Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen livestream, Thomas "Sykkuno" informed the Los Angeles-based personality about being invited to a Twitch Rivals event:

"So, hey, there's a Twitch Rivals I got invited to. I'm supposed to invite someone."

Valkyrae then claimed that the upcoming Twitch Rivals event would feature GeoGuessr. When Sykkuno stated that he was not invited to this particular event but was instead invited to the Marvel Rivals tournament, the co-owner of 100 Thieves said:

"Oh, it's the GeoGuessr. I am not doing that, brother. (Sykkuno says, 'Wait, it wasn't the GeoGuessr one. But tell me more.') Wait... (Sykkuno added, 'So, we're running back Marvel Rivals.') Wait, hold on. Did I... no!"

Sykkuno made a lighthearted remark, saying that Twitch Rivals would "really not like her." He elaborated:

"Did you just leak the GeoGuessr thing? Man, Twitch Rivals is really not going to like you. All you've done is flame them and leak their stuff. This is crazy! This is actually insane. She comes back to Twitch, flames Twitch Rivals, and leaks all their stuff. Wait, this is kind of wild."

Valkyrae responded, saying that she "accidentally leaked something real for once":

"I think I just accidentally actually leaked something for real for once because I always tactically leak or I, you know, but... who knows, maybe it's a... (Sykkuno offers to search for the GeoGuessr Twitch Rivals on Google) yeah, is it up?"

When Sykkuno searched for the event on Google but could not find it, he said:

"No. Yeah, they definitely haven't announced it yet. But, you know, that's fine."

Sykkuno jokes about Valkyrae "trying to get him in trouble" after she seemingly leaks Twitch Rivals GeoGuessr

After Valkyrae claimed to have "accidentally" leaked Twitch Rivals GeoGuessr, she asked Sykkuno if he had been invited. In response, the latter joked that the 33-year-old was trying to get him into trouble.

He explained:

"I don't know. Am I? She's trying to get me in trouble, too! Trying to take us both down. She's trying to take us both down. I can tell! I can tell what you're doing. She's trying to get me to agree with her, then she is like, 'It wasn't just me, it was both of us. It was both of us that did it.'"

Valkyrae responded, saying that she would "happily take all the blame" for supposedly leaking information about the unannounced event.

