Marvel Rivals to be published as comics: Everything we know

The first issue of the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comics is set to be published in print in April of 2025. The comic book series expands on the lore of NetEase's popular hero shooter title which took the world by storm and maintained a big and loyal playerbase across all platforms. You can read the comic series digitally for now, but it will be available in print later this year.

Let's examine everything we know about the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic, which is written by Paul Allor and Luca Claretti.

The release date for the printed version of Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #1

The six-issue comic series, written by Paul Allor and Luca Claretti, is out digitally on the official Marvel website. Expanding on the overall lore of NetEase Games' popular hero shooter that took the world by storm, hitting 20 million within a few weeks, the comic tells the story of the various superheroes from the game's roster.

The first issue of the series will be available in print in April 2025. You will likely be able to purchase the physical version of the comic when it comes out from the official Marvel website or other retailers.

What to expect from the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #1

A glimpse of the Tokyo 2099: Spider Islands map in the game (Image via NetEase Games)

The mini comic book series based on the game's lore sees all of the superheroes and villains getting into various adventures as all of them try to untangle the mess that Dr. Doom and his 2099 counterpart created by messing up reality.

The first issue of the comic pits two of the Spider family members against each other as both of them try to restore the Web of Life and Destiny, which has been damaged by a rift opening up in the sky of Tokyo 2099.

Though both Peni and Peter Parker are trying to achieve the same goal, both of them vastly disagree on how to save the Web of Life and Destiny. This led to both of them forming their own team as they tried to accomplish things their own way.

As many fans of the game can guess, this is similar to the premise of the Tokyo 2099: Spider Islands map in Marvel Rivals. One team is tasked to help Master Weaver in repairing the damaged Web of Life and Destiny while the other squad tries their hardest to stop them.

