Marvel Rivals Captain America Brave New World bundle: All rewards and how to get

Marvel Rivals is offering players an exclusive Captain America Brave New World bundle in-game. This special offer is exclusively available to Regal Crown Club members and will last for a limited time. The bundle consists of three in-game items for Captain America, including an exclusive Captain America costume inspired by the Captain America: Brave New World movie.

This article guides you on how to get the Marvel Rivals Captain America Brave New World bundle.

Marvel Rivals Captain America Brave New World bundle: All rewards

The Captain America Brave New World bundle consists of these items:

Spary

Nameplate

Mystery Costume

The Mystery Costume could be a new skin inspired by the upcoming movie which is not revealed by the developers. The Nameplate features Captain America with his wings stretched out. Interestingly, the Spray depicts the Red Hulk grabbing Captain America’s Shield.

How to get the Marvel Rivals Captain America Brave New World bundle?

To get the said bundle, players must purchase movie tickets for "Captain America Brave New World" at a Regal Cinema. Tickets must be purchased by February 17, 2025, to claim all the freebies. Currently, this deal is only available only in the US.

How to claim the Marvel Rivals Captain America Brave New World Bundle?

Players can easily claim the bundle by following the below steps:

Redeem the bundle code (Image via NetEase Games)

Step 1: Sign up for a Regal Crown Club account using your Email ID (here is the direct link to access it.)

Sign up for a account using your Email ID (here is the direct link to access it.) Step 2: Buy a ticket for the upcoming Captain America movie with the same account at a Regal-affiliated theater .

Buy a ticket for the upcoming Captain America movie with the same account at a . Step 3: Visit the theater and scan the ticket to get a code on your Email.

Visit the theater and scan the ticket to get a code on your Email. Step 4: Redeem that code in the game to receive the bundle.

