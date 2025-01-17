How to get Jade Maiden Mantis skin in Marvel Rivals

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Jan 17, 2025 11:23 GMT
The Jade Maiden Mantis skin is now available in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
The Jade Maiden Mantis skin is now available in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The new Jade Maiden Mantis skin is now available in Marvel Rivals and is the first cosmetic release following Season 1. This costume is part of the Jade Maiden Mantis bundle, which includes five exciting items for players to showcase in-game. Players can purchase the skin from the in-game store using Units.

However, keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer that should not be delayed. This article guides on how to get Maiden Mantis skin in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: How to get Jade Maiden Mantis skin

The Jade Maiden Mantis skin is included in the Jade Maiden Mantis bundle, which costs 1,600 Units or $15.97. However, players can buy the skin separately for 1,400 Units from the in-game store. As of writing, the bundle is available at a 34% discount and will only last for a limited time period.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Players can easily purchase Units by exchanging Lattice (another in-game currency). For a better understanding, here’s the conversion rate from Lattice to Cash:

An image showcasing Lattice prices (Image via NetEase Games)
An image showcasing Lattice prices (Image via NetEase Games)

Read more: Marvel Rivals Season 1 patch notes: Every buff and Nerf explained

  • 100 Lattice: $0.99/£0.80
  • 500 Lattice: $4.99/£4.04
  • 1000 Lattice: $9.99/£8.09
  • 2180 Lattice: $19.99/£16.19
  • 5680 Lattice: $49.99/£40.49
  • 11,680 Lattice: $99.99/£80.99

Note that players can only get Units by exchanging Lattice and 1 Lattice is equivalent to 1 Units.

What's included in the Jade Maiden Mantis bundle in Marvel Rivals

The bundle consists of the following five items:

Jade Maiden Mantis skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Jade Maiden Mantis skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
  • Jade Maiden Mantis skin
  • Immortal Tide MVP for Mantis
  • Jad Melody Emotes for Mantis
  • Jade Maiden Nameplate
  • Jade Maiden Spray

Check out: Marvel Rivals Season 1 Roadmap brings three new maps and more.

That said, the bundle features a martial arts theme inspired by the mystical city of K'un-Lun. The outfit is primarily green with golden highlights and includes special animations. Apart from this bundle, players can also purchase the Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Immortal, which comes alongside the Jade Maiden bundle, using Units.

Check out the links below for more Marvel Rivals articles from Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी