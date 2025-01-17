How to get Jade Maiden Mantis skin in Marvel Rivals

The new Jade Maiden Mantis skin is now available in Marvel Rivals and is the first cosmetic release following Season 1. This costume is part of the Jade Maiden Mantis bundle, which includes five exciting items for players to showcase in-game. Players can purchase the skin from the in-game store using Units.

However, keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer that should not be delayed. This article guides on how to get Maiden Mantis skin in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: How to get Jade Maiden Mantis skin

The Jade Maiden Mantis skin is included in the Jade Maiden Mantis bundle, which costs 1,600 Units or $15.97. However, players can buy the skin separately for 1,400 Units from the in-game store. As of writing, the bundle is available at a 34% discount and will only last for a limited time period.

Players can easily purchase Units by exchanging Lattice (another in-game currency). For a better understanding, here’s the conversion rate from Lattice to Cash:

An image showcasing Lattice prices (Image via NetEase Games)

100 Lattice: $0.99/£0.80

$0.99/£0.80 500 Lattice : $4.99/£4.04

: $4.99/£4.04 1000 Lattice : $9.99/£8.09

: $9.99/£8.09 2180 Lattice: $19.99/£16.19

$19.99/£16.19 5680 Lattice : $49.99/£40.49

: $49.99/£40.49 11,680 Lattice: $99.99/£80.99

Note that players can only get Units by exchanging Lattice and 1 Lattice is equivalent to 1 Units.

What's included in the Jade Maiden Mantis bundle in Marvel Rivals

The bundle consists of the following five items:

Jade Maiden Mantis skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Jade Maiden Mantis skin

Immortal Tide MVP for Mantis

Jad Melody Emotes for Mantis

Jade Maiden Nameplate

Jade Maiden Spray

That said, the bundle features a martial arts theme inspired by the mystical city of K'un-Lun. The outfit is primarily green with golden highlights and includes special animations. Apart from this bundle, players can also purchase the Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Immortal, which comes alongside the Jade Maiden bundle, using Units.

