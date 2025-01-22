When does Marvel Rivals Spring Festival start?

By Akash Das
Modified Jan 22, 2025 03:03 GMT
When does Marvel Rivals Spring Festival start?(Image via Marvel Rivals X)
The Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event, featuring a new game mode and a new Star Lord cosmetic, is scheduled for release on January 23, 2025. It was announced officially by Marvel Rivals' official X account. The event will be available on all platforms, and players can enjoy the unique rewards that will come with it.

This article will highlight the key details of the upcoming event in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Spring Festival: All you need to know

It has been revealed that the Spring Festival event will feature a brand-new, time-limited game mode called the "Clash of Dancing Lions", to celebrate the Chinese New Year. In essence, the new game mode is Superhero Football Game with Iron Fist, Black Widow, and Star-Lord. It appears that two teams of the three heroes will fight to score the most goals in the game while wearing skins with a Chinese New Year theme.

The arena in the latest clip above, initially resembles the Rocket League arena in certain ways. This appears to be a fun event that will be enjoyed by a lot of players. The official announcement reads -"May the golden lion's mane guide your fortune and bring you strength this season. Join the celebration now and let the magic of the Spring Festival unfold!".

The Spring Festival Event will drop on January 23, at 1 AM PST.

What else to expect from the Spring Festival Event?

Along with the Spring Festival, the game have also announced a Gallery Customization Event - called ‘Fortune & Colors’. Players will also have access to new, exclusive rewards that are only available during this time, in addition to the new game mode. This consists of a new nameplate, a free unlock for the Star Lord's Clash of Dancing Lions cosmetic, and more.

The developers are teasing gamers with even more free content after the already big Season 1 update and its assurance of a new hero every month-and-a-half. This new event will be equally as good as the previous one, which was the incredible Jeff the Land Shark Christmas event, which was basically a shark-themed Splatoon.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Marvel Rivals.

