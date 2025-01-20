Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to duo with Hela

Marvel Rivals has a score of impressive Duelists. Perhaps one of the most interesting ones is Hela, the Goddess of Death, an Asgardian entity and a sibling of Thor and Loki. She is a ranged hero, which means that her primary attacks can deal damage over longer ranges, unlike other Duelists like Wolverine or Black Panther. Thus, her playstyle benefits her as long as she picks her fights from a certain distance.

This article lists five of the best characters who can duo with Hela to complement her overall play style.

Five best heroes to duo with Hela in Marvel Rivals

1) Thor

Thor is Hela's perfect companion in the game (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor is a Vanguard and an effective one in the right hands. His play style is more melee and closed-range, which helps him complement Hela's ranged attacks. With his Mjolnir Bash and Hammer Throw, Thor can fill in the gaps left by Hela. More importantly, with her passive, Queen of Hel, Hela can resurrect Thor or grant him bonus health if he is still alive.

The two can be a great team. Hela can stay in the backlines, attacking from a long range, while Thor can charge the front with his impressive movement abilities and gain map control.

2) Loki

Loki is a Strategist and a half-sibling to Hela. His primary role is to support allies and heal them. Since Hela only has 250 HP, it's vital for her to get consistent healing. This can be achieved with Loki's Regeneration Domain.

Apart from that, both characters can evade and trick opponents in Marvel Rivals. Hela can swing in and out of battle with her Astral Flock ability while Loki can cast illusions and create clones with his skill set. Finally, with her Queen of Hel passive, Hela can resurrect Loki or grant him bonus health if he is already alive.

3) Mantis

Mantis is a fantastic healer (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is one of the best Strategists in Marvel Rivals. She can heal Hela over time with Soul Resurgence as well as Healing Flower abilities. Furthermore, she can provide the ranged Duelist with a damage boost with Allied Inspiration. This can be of great benefit to Hela, especially if she is ready to use her ultimate.

Mantis can also sedate enemies, making them easy targets for Hela. Overall, the two make a good team when dealing with one or two opponents at once.

4) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange has a mighty Shield of Seraphim that can protect Hela from oncoming attacks. His Daggers of Denak also work similarly to Hela's Nightsword Thorns. Overall, the two have abilities that complement one another. Furthermore, Doctor Strange's Pentagram of Farallah can help Hela move faster on the map and achieve objectives before quickly returning to safety.

5) Star-Lord

The last entry on this list is Star-Lord. Together, he and Hela can move across the map at great speeds while dealing plenty of damage. Both can easily finish off smaller targets, such as Duelists and Strategists.

Star-Lord's fast movement makes him a difficult target. Meanwhile, Hela can quickly dish out damage and disappear with her Astral Flock. As long as the two work together, they go incredibly well and can do wonders for the team.

