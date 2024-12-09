Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Loki

Loki in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist-class hero. He is essentially a Support hero, with quite an interesting and powerful kit. Sticking to his lore, the Trickster has quite a few tricks up in his sleeve, and to make them effective, you need some heroes to pair with him.

While Loki is quite powerful on his own, pairing him with other competent heroes makes for fantastic hero synergy. Chaining and combining hero abilities in the game will not only allow you to catch enemies off-guard but unleash a force of attack that they can never fathom.

That said, this article will explore the 5 best heroes to team-up with Loki in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Best heroes to team-up with Loki in Marvel Rivals

Here's a detailed look into the best heroes who synergize well with Loki in Marvel Rivals. You'll find this list featuring heroes from all three classes, including, Vanguards, Duelists, and of course, Strategists.

Without further ado, let's go through the meta team-ups for Loki:

1) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela is one of the best supervillains to duo with Loki in Marvel Rivals. She can be the ultimate damage dealer in your team, dishing out tons of damage — often killing enemies with just two or three well-placed headshots from a distance. Moreover, her ultimate ability can annihilate entire teams if used at the right moment, helping you stop pushes instantly.

Hela primarily works well with Loki because of their Laufeyson Reborn team-up ability. If you play as Loki and have a Hela in your team, she can instantly resurrect you if she lands the final killing blow on an enemy. Doing so can also grant Loki bonus health if he’s still alive. As such, it's best to learn how to play Hela in Marvel Rivals.

2) Thor

Thor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor Odinson is the brother of Loki in Marvel Rivals, which makes him one of his best partners in mischief. Thor is part of the vanguard class, which makes him a frontline hero that your team depends on to stay on the objective. Thor also has many powerful abilities like his Hammer Throw and God of Thunder super.

This vanguard is best used with Loki since the latter can use his Regeneration Domain ability on contested points to help Thor survive longer. Moreover, if the enemies are busy targeting Thor, you can sneak up behind them using Loki’s Deception ability, backstabbing them and dealing massive damage.

3) Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm is an underrated duelist in Marvel Rivals. She can use her Weather Control ability to empower allies while using the Goddess Boost ability to empower herself. Loki's ability to launch healing at her while she rains down lightning on enemies makes the two an ideal duo.

Moreover, since both of Storm's aforementioned abilities have an area of effect radius where it’s effective, using Loki’s Regeneration Domain will help you heal Storm and your other allies around you. This will be effective while contesting points and capturing them.

4) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Scarlet Witch can be a powerful duelist to team up with Loki in Marvel Rivals since her ability requires less accurate aim. You will deal damage to enemies as long as you point in their general direction. Moreover, her basic attacks restore her Chaos Energy, which you can use to deal damage using her Chthonian Burst ability.

However, the primary reason why she is a great duo with Loki in Marvel Rivals is because of her Dark Seal attack, which can stun enemies. While stunned, Loki can use his Deception ability to become invisible and stab them in the back to deal massive damage.

Moreover, the Scarlet Witch can also become invisible using her Mystic Projection ability, allowing both Loki and her to sneak up behind enemies and surprise them. As such, learning how to play Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals will be beneficial.

5) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Learning how to play as Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals feels amazing, thanks to him having one of the biggest shields in the game. Since he can fly and hover around with his Cloak of Levitation, Loki in Marvel Rivals can heal him easily.

However, the primary reason why everyone’s favorite doctor is a great duo to pair with the God of Mischief is because of his Pentagram of Farallah ability that creates portals between two points. This allows Loki to come back near teammates more quickly once you die and respawn again far away.

That's all there is to know about the best hero team-ups for Loki in Marvel Rivals. All in all, these heroes, in our opinion, serve to be the perfect pair for the cunning Strategist. However, if you want to devise your own combos, feel free to add characters of your choice, and try out other hero matchups with him.

Last but not least, with adept communication and teamwork, you can make for some interesting ability fusions in Marvel Rivals.

