When is Godzilla leaving Fortnite? Players might be wondering about this as Chapter 6 Season 1 is coming to an end. Based on official information, Godzilla will be leaving Fortnite on January 31, 2025. Epic Games has also mentioned that the Godzilla portal spawn rate has been reduced. However, it will be increased again in the final days.

Coming back to the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event, this larger-than-life (quite literally) Kaiju was added to the game on January 17, 2025.

Those lucky enough to enter the portal (Rift) first can transform into Godzilla and use its powers to spread destruction on an unfathomable scale. With the event coming to an end, and Godzilla leaving Fortnite, you might be wondering about what comes next.

While there is some information at hand, most of it cannot be confirmed.

With Godzilla leaving Fortnite, what comes next?: The beginning of the end of Chapter 6 Season 1

With Godzilla leaving Fortnite, the ability to transform into this Kaiju will be vaulted. The Godzilla Medallion will also follow suit unless Epic Games allows players to obtain it in other ways (which is highly unlikely). The Burst Quad Launcher could also be vaulted since it's part of the event.

Aside from the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event coming to an end, the next update (v33.30) is also scheduled for this coming Friday, January 31, 2025. As such, once the update goes live, we could expect to see a lot of end-of-season content being introduced.

A good example would be Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2, whose map was officially revealed a short while back. Players will be able to dive into the next phase of the OG Chapter and experience the game as it was back in 2017.

Aside from this, the only other piece of information we have is the possibility of a mini-event/teaser being activated on February 4, 2025. According to HYPEX, Epic Games has something planned for the end of Chapter 6 Season 1. At present, it is unclear what this could be. In all probability, it's a teaser of some sort for the next phase of the storyline or perhaps an in-game update regarding events that have transpired thus far.

That said, while Godzilla leaving Fortnite is sad, it's not the end of things. In due course of time, the Kaiju could be added to Creative; allowing creators to turn into Godzilla and create custom game modes for others to enjoy.

