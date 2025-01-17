How to get Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

By now, you've heard whispers about the Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. This enigmatic item is imbued with the power of a Kaiju, to put it mildly. When obtained, it will allow you to quite literally "outrun" the competition, giving you an edge in mobility and letting you cover vast distances with ease.

To get your hands on the Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you will have to deal maximum damage to the Kaiju/Titan during a match. Once it is eliminated, the Godzilla Medallion will be yours to keep.

Full disclaimer, this task will not be easy, as every other player in the match will be gunning for it as well. Additionally, with Godzilla having devastating abilities, you may not survive long enough to see the Kaiju fall in combat.

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

What does the Godzilla Medallion do in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1?

Expand Tweet

Much like other Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, the Godzilla Medallion has certain buffs and abilities associated with it. When picked up, players will gain a recharging dash ability (up to three charges at a time). This will allow them to move fast and close the distance in combat with ease.

You can achieve similar results using a Kinetic Blade and Typhoon Blade, but unlike them, the Godzilla Medallion does not use an inventory slot. This, in turn, will allow you to carry five items/weapons of your choosing without having to worry about losing out on the added mobility.

Can you lose the Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1?

You will lose the Godzilla Medallion if you are eliminated (Image via Epic Games)

Yes, if you are eliminated from the match, another player can (and will most definitely) pick up the Godzilla Medallion for themselves.

Since the portal that allows a player to become Godzilla in Fortnite does not spawn every match, losing the Medallion will be rather disheartening.

Try to be tactical in your approach to combat if you manage to acquire the Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. Exercise caution, and use the dash ability to escape if your opponent manages to get the upper hand.

On that note, here's everything you can expect to bear witness to during the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event.

To summarize, to get the Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you will have to deal the most amount of damage to the Kaiju during the match.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback