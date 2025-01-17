It's no secret that you can become Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. Epic Games has truly gone above and beyond for this collaboration with MonsterVerse. This does not even take into account the numerous Outfits, such as Godzilla Evolved, Mechagodzilla, and Kong, that are also available for purchase.

Circling back to the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event, a lucky few will be able to step into the shoes of a Kaiju during a match. They will be able to lay waste to the island using abilities, destroy POIs, and hunt down other players until the last one bites the dust.

Here is how to become Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Enter the portal to become Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 and unleash destruction

To become Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, all you have to do is enter a portal that will show up on the island. Keep in mind that there is only a small chance for it to appear. This means that it will be present in all matches that you play, and there is no way of knowing beforehand.

As soon as you jump off the Battle Bus, you will need to keep a vigilant watch to see where the portal is appearing and make a mad dash towards it. The first player to enter will be allowed to become Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. Once the portal closes, the Kaiju will emerge, and players will have to band together to eliminate the threat.

Take the fight to Godzilla by using the powerful Rail Gun (Image via Epic Games)

Rail Guns and Shield Bubbles will be at your disposal to help deal with the Titan, but keep in mind that it will be an uphill battle for the most part. This is because Godzilla has three abilities to utilize during a fight, two of which are devastating, to say the least.

Nevertheless, as Godzilla, you will not be immortal, and once enough damage has been inflicted, the Kaiju will fall.

To summarize, to become Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you have to be the first player to enter through the portal that appears on the island. Also, remember that the portal only has a small chance of spawning in every match.

