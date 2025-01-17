The Mechagodzilla and Kong skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 of Season 1 with the update v33.20. The characters, or should we say kaiju, need no introduction. The mechanized version of Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, is part of pop culture history. It has different origin stories based on its country of origin — the U.S.A. and/or Japan.

Meanwhile, Kong has been immortalized in cinema since 1933 when King Kong debuted. Often referred to as the king and defender of the Hollow Earth in the Monsterverse, Kong has earned his title through sweat and blood.

Unfortunately, none of these kaiju have a LEGO Style and cannot be used while exploring LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds.

Here's how to get the Mechagodzilla and Kong skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Mechagodzilla and Kong skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Mechagodzilla and Kong skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of January 17, 2025, the Mechagodzilla and Kong skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Spotlight - Mechagodzilla & Kong" Tab. It can be purchased via the Mechagodzilla & Kong Bundle and is associated with the Monarch's Titan Set.

The Mechagodzilla & Kong Bundle comprises these nine cosmetic items:

Kong (Outfit)

Mechagodzilla (Outfit + Reactive + Selectable Styles)

Kong's Battle Axe (Pickaxe)

Proton Drill (Pickaxe)

B.E.A.S.T. Glove (Emote)

Roar Power (Wrap + Reactive)

Cybernetic Scream (Wrap + Reactive)

B.E.A.S.T. Armorplate (Back Bling)

Proton Exo-Boosters (Back Bling)

If you want everything in the Mechagodzilla & Kong Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,800 V-Bucks, at a discounted price. You may also choose to acquire the items separately.

You can now purchase the Mechagodzilla and Kong skins in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)

Kong (Outfit) and B.E.A.S.T. Armorplate (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Mechagodzilla (Outfit + Reactive + Selectable Styles) and Proton Exo-Boosters (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Kong's Battle Axe (Pickaxe) and Proton Drill (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks each. Roar Power (Wrap + Reactive) and Cybernetic Scream (Wrap + Reactive) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each. B.E.A.S.T. Glove (Emote) can be purchased for 400 V-Bucks.

How long will the Mechagodzilla and Kong skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Mechagodzilla and Kong will remain listed until January 25, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Mechagodzilla and Kong skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till January 25, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Mechagodzilla and Kong will return sometime in the future, as it is not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

