All Godzilla abilities in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, explained 

There are three main Godzilla abilities in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 that any aspiring Kaiju (Titan) hunter should be aware of. Each ability is unique and gives the creature the ultimate edge on the battlefield. It can be said with certainty that Epic Games truly "cooked" for this collaboration with the MonsterVerse.

All the Godzilla abilities in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 take direct inspiration from the films and function similarly in-game. On that note, here is a deep dive into each ability and what they do in-game.

List of all Godzilla abilities in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

As mentioned, there are three abilities that this Kaiju can use in-game - Roar, Mighty Stomp Attack, and Heat Ray. While all are aimed at making it easier to hunt down other players, they have distinct functions and purposes.

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Roar

Use Roar to locate nearby players (Image via Epic Games)

During the battle that will ensue between Man and Titan, given the sheer size difference, it will become easy for players to hide from this behemoth. The island offers many prominent hiding places. Players can set up their defensive positions here and snipe the Kaiju from afar using the Rail Gun. Alternatively, they can weave in and out of structures, and toss grenades to deal damage.

This is where the Roar ability comes into play. It will allow Godzilla to scan and reveal nearby players. This will make it easier to find players hiding within structures and eliminate them quickly. Taking out as many as possible in one fell swoop.

Mighty Stomp Attack

Given the sheer size of this Titan, creating shockwaves using their limbs is not too difficult to imagine. As such, Mighty Stomp Attack is another ability that Godzilla can use during combat. When used, nearby players will be sent flying through the air. This devasting AOE attack will ensure that the Kaiju is not surrounded, by creating space between it and attackers.

Heat Ray

Heat Ray can melt structures (Image via Epic Games)

It can be said with certainty that out of all the Godzilla abilities in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, Heat Ray is going to be the most devastating. As seen in the official trailer for the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event, Godzilla can use Heat Ray to quite literally melt structures in mere seconds. If you manage to become Godzilla in a match, this will become your primary means of eliminating players.

To summarize, Roar will reveal players, Mighty Stomp Attack does AOE damage, and Heat Ray is a focused attack. That's everything to know about the three Godzilla abilities in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback