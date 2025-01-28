Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 map officially revealed

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 is officially arriving, following the incredible success of OG Chapter 1 Season 1, which was introduced as a permanent game mode during Chapter 6 Season 1. Epic Games disclosed the map for Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 on the X account, featuring all the named locations. This announcement has sparked excitement among fans.

The Fortnite OG mode brought back nostalgic elements, allowing players to relive the iconic Chapter 1 map. Season 1 was a massive hit that peaked at over 1.3 million concurrent players at a time during its launch. Considering this, the second season could be yet another successful release for the game.

On that note, here are all the locations featured in the official announcement of the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 map.

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2: All POIs

The official post by @FortniteGame on X features the full map of OG Chapter 2 Season 2, with seventeen POIs. Here are the names of all the locations mentioned in the post:

Junk Junction

Haunted Hills

Anarchy Acres

Wailing Woods

Pleasant Park

Tomato Town

Lonely Lodge

Dusty Depot

Snobby Shores

Tilted Towers

Retail Row

Greasy Grove

Salty Springs

Shifty Shafts

Fatal Fields

Moisty Mire

Flush Factory

The golden names on the map will most likely be having hot drops. This is further supported by the caption of the post:

"Ready ye gliders. Hot drops encouraged."

For the uninitiated, hot drops are high-traffic locations where players land to find the highest amount of loot and engage in early battles. These areas often feature drones that give weapons and shields upon shooting them, and a significantly higher number of chests too.

It has been officially confirmed that Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 launches on January 31, 2025, and is set to offer a battle pass packed with reimagined classic skins, similar to OG Chapter 1 Season 1.

