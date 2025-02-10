Fortnite mini-event leak showcases Daigo's voice lines

Thanks to the latest Fortnite mini-event leak, we have some insight into who the main character(s) will be for the upcoming event. It would appear that Daigo, a magic mask maker, and the current owner of The Thousand Faces shop in Masked Meadow will be taking center stage. His sister, Jade, will also be part of things by the looks of it.

The NPC Boss known as Night Rose is also associated with the mini-event, but it is unclear if we (the players), will fight her alongside Daigo. Here is a look at all the Fortnite mini-event leaked dialogues and phrases that showcase combat and the use of items/weapons. The information regarding all this comes from well-known leaker/data-miner @blortzen.

Note: This article based on the Fortnite mini-event leak contains spoilers, and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite mini-event leak sheds light on dialogue spoken by Daigo

Based on the Fortnite mini-event leak that showcases the dialogues spoken, we see that Daigo is facing his demons (quite literally). He is the only one strong enough to face the darkness in the Spirit Realm. Here is the conversation he has with a demon:

"Did my brother send you? Tell him I have a plan, and to not get in my way."

After this line is spoken, the event zone activates, alongside a Fire Oni Mask and a utility item.

"Go away spirit. You have my sister's face, but not her heart."

After this line is spoken, an SMG opens fire, and the next set of dialogues is spoken.

"I am the only one strong enough to face the darkness in the Spirit Realm. I can feel the power of the Spirit Realm. It's beginning. I can hear its whispers! It knows me, my family, our bloodline. It wants to take me too."

Based on the aforementioned dialogue, it seems that Daigo has opened the Spirit Realm, but something horrible is taking place. Here is the next set of voice lines:

"I don't know you. I don't trust you. I won't let you touch that Shard. I failed my sister once. I will not do so again. I feel a presence in the Spirit Realm...what is it, demon?"

"I have a plan. When things are at their darkest, remember: I know who I am. I'm responsible for my family, and for this island. You know the feeling, I suspect. I'm taking my sister back, demon. Don't get in my way."

I've gifted you some magical weaponry. Now, FIGHT! If you're thinking of stopping me...don't. In the end, it always falls on me to fix everything. The genius. The eldest son.

Based on the aforementioned voice lines, it's clear that Daigo is taking responsibility for his family, and will risk everything to save Jade. But the next voice line is rather concerning:

"It's pathetic, binding another to your service against their will."

We can see that his sister might be bound to a demon.

"Jade! Jade, I can see you! Look at the sound of my voice!"

Nevertheless, Daigo does manage to find Jade in the Spirit Realm and rescue her with the help of players. That said, this Fortnite mini-event leak does not provide all the details about what happens inside the Spirit Realm.

There are many gaps left, the bulk of which will only be revealed when the event supposedly starts on Saturday, February 15, 2025. This information is also based on Fortnite mini-event leaks and is subject to change.

